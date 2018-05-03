Dr. Pimple Popper Calls for Splash Screen in Newest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper, real name Dr. Sandra Lee, is back with yet another cringe-inducing video, so scroll down if you dare.

Lee’s latest clip sees yet another massive growth, which the doctor gently squeezes until a string of filling comes oozing out like ice cream from an ice cream machine, except totally not the same and way grosser.

“Be gentle, and #splashscreenrequired,” Lee captioned the video, along with an emoji wearing a face mask.

While some might balk at the idea of watching any of Lee’s videos, the doctor has so many fans that she’s getting her own television show.

After a successful special on TLC, Lee announced that she would be working on her own show on the network, to be titled This Is Zit.

Allure shares that the show will consist of 12 hour-long episodes in which Lee will “poke, prod, and squeeze in order to resolve some unusual dermatological cases, as well as transform the lives of her patients,” according to a press release.

Along with tools like syringes and scalpels, the doctor will also have “squirt-protective face masks” on hand, which, after seeing her videos, comes as no surprise.

The show is currently casting, so if you or someone you know has a growth or other issue that Lee and her expertise can handle on camera, head on over to TLC’s website.

“Do you have a lipoma or cyst? Are you suffering from severe blackheads or acne? Do you have an undiagnosed skin condition that is negatively affecting you?” the casting notice reads. “We want to hear your story and possibly have Dr. Lee help change your life!”

With over five million followers on YouTube and Instagram, it’s safe to say Lee’s show won’t be lacking in viewers.

