Dr. Pimple Popper Shares Literal ‘Happy Hump Day’

Dr. Pimple Popper shared a new “happy hump day” video this week, and that is quite possibly the most literal definition she could have written.

In the video, Dr. Sandra Lee is attempting to extract a very large, very hump-like lipoma that formed on a patient’s back.

The doctor makes an incision down the lump and begins to work the mass out. Eventually she does get the entire lipoma removed, next sewing up the patient and sending them on their way.

Dr. Lee went more in-depth on the procedure by explaining the situation and process in a description on her YouTube page.

“A lipoma is slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells. It is contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin,” she stated.

“A lipoma is typically not tender and moves around easily with slight pressure. A lipoma is not cancerous and treatment generally is not necessary.”

“There is also a condition called familial lipomatosus, where people develop multiple lipomas, especially on the arms and legs, and other family members have these growths as well,” Dr. Pimple Popper added. “If the lipoma is on a pressure-bearing area, it may create discomfort and this is when people seek removal.”

“People also request removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps. Often a small incision can be made over the lipoma and they can be ‘popped’ out easily,” she continued. “This is a simple in-office surgical procedure under local anesthesia.”

A number of Dr. Lee’s followers have commented on the new clip, with one joking that it looked like a “whole chicken” raw.

“Wow! Just wow! Dr Lee you have now been crowned as the best Dermatology Physician in the world, and I’m sure a thousand others would agree with me. I’ve been a subscriber to your channel for a long time and I have to say that I loved watching those big old blackheads getting evicted lol, and the Lipoma’s were just an added bonus for me,” another gushed. “But you’ve knocked that ball right out of the ball park! I was amazed at what came out of this gentleman’s back! And all in one piece too! I bet that’s a heavy weight off his back ( bad pun I know) and he will feel like a new man.”

For those who really enjoy all of Dr. Lee’s dermatological adventures, the series premiere of her new show will air on July 11. Tune into TLC on that day for more bumps, pops, and squeezes.