Dr. Pimple Popper Serves up ‘Egg Salad’ in Throwback Video

Dr. Sandra Lee shared another throwback Dr. Pimple Popper video with her fans on Twitter, this time taking fans back to an “egg salad cyst” pop.

The brief clip shows Lee squeezing a patient’s cyst, with the puss coming out like a stream of gunk.

“Yours is like a boiled egg… a smushed boiled egg,” Lee told the patient. “It’s like egg salad. No yours is like egg salad! It is. It’s totally like egg salad.”

Lee then tells her assistant that she likes egg salad, although viewers at home will likely not look at egg salad in the same way again.

Although Lee did not reveal the specific condition of this patent, many of the pops she features on her YouTube page show patients getting an epidermoid cyst removed. These are a “benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body,” according to Lee.

“Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis,” Lee wrote on YouTube. “The pasty contents are mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this ‘cheesy’ consistency, and there can be a pungent odor.”

The video should look familiar to longtime Dr. Pimple Popper fans because she originally posted the pop on Twitter and Facebook back in March 2017.

This also is not the only time Lee compared a cyst pop to egg salad. In July 2017, she posted a pop video of a cyst being popped right behind someone’s ear. “When you hide egg salad behind your ear,” she wrote in the caption.

When you hide egg salad behind your ear… 👉🏼🥚👈🏼#drpimplepopper pic.twitter.com/B7tPtfilNZ — Dr Pimple Popper (@SandraLeeMD) July 18, 2017

One of Lee’s most popular full-length Dr. Pimple Popper videos shows an inflamed egg-shaped cyst being removed. The May 2016 video has over 8.3 million views. She also got 16.4 million views for one cyst she compared to hard boiled eggs.

Lee has more than 3.7 million YouTube subscribers and 78,400 Twitter followers. She also has 2.7 million Instagram followers.

In July, Lee will appear in a TLC series.

“Dr Pimple Popper has turned into a brand, with fun merchandising like mugs and T-shirts and a skin-care range – I wanted to provide products for people with skin conditions who can’t see a dermatologist,” Lee said in a recent interview with The Mirror. “I think it continues to grow because pimple popping makes people happy. Fans love to watch it, and I feel good about changing a patient’s whole outlook on life.”