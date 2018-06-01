Dr. Pimple Popper Oozes ‘Double Trouble’ With Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper is facing off against “double trouble” pops in an oozing new video she recently shared with her fans.

In the clip, Dr. Sandra Lee uses one of her special tools to squeeze out the discharge from two separate bumps on a patient.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most of her videos tend to elicit a number of comments from fans, but this particular popping clip had at least one fan asking “what kind of schooling do I need to take if I want to be an amazing pimple popper like you?”

While Dr. Lee did not respond to the question, another fan chimed in and explained, that she “is a dermatologist.”

“You’d need to go to medical school to do that,” the informed fan added. “If you’re looking for something that won’t take at least 10 years you could look into becoming an aesthetician.

Those who get excited about new Dr. Pimple Popper videos may want to also check out one where she extracts an “impressive sac.”

In the clip that was also shared to Twitter, Dr. Lee digs in on, what appears to be, a patients scalp and pulls out a sac of Steatocystoma Multiplex.”

One fan commented on the video, joking, “Watching your videos is a good diet plan [because] I definitely can’t eat after watching that s—.”

The tweet Dr. Pimple Popper shared also includes a YouTube link to a series of videos that explore the dermatological issue more in depth, as she takes advantage to the opportunity to educate her fans on what exactly it is she’s tackling.

“Steatocystoma Multiplex appear as multiple, uniform, yellow, cystic papules usually 2-6 mm diameter, located especially on upper anterior trunk, upper arms, axillae, and thighs,” Dr. Lee explains in description on one of the videos.

“Majority of cases present with dermal lesions, but multiple subcutaneous masses looking like multiple lipomas can be present. Bumps usually appear in adolescence or early adulthood, probably because sebaceous activity is at its peak,” she adds. “Sometimes larger steatocystomas are prone to rupture and suppuration and can cause scarring and pain.”

“Steatocytomas typically contain a syrup-like, yellowish, odorless, oily material,” the doctor continues. “If they are inflamed or infected by bacteria, they can develop a foul odor and can be a definite source of social isolation.”