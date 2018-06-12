Dr. Pimple Popper Is Looking for the Next Big Pop With Open Casting

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known on YouTube as Dr. Pimple Popper, is getting her own series on TLC later this summer. And in a special announcement Lee made on Friday, Lee revealed how fans at home can get onto the show by tweeting out a casting call.

“TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper starring Dr. Sandra Lee is looking for individuals that are in need of help,” the ad read. It then inquired for fans that have a lipoma, cyst, growth, severe acne, blackheads or some undiagnosed skin condition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We want to hear your story!” the ad continued. “Dr. Lee may be able to change your life!”

Operating out of Upland, California, Lee first began uploading videos of her pimple pops to YouTube in 2010. In 2015 her popularity began to skyrocket as she posted shorter popping clips to Instagram, leading to 3.77 million YouTube subscribers and more than two billion views.

Lee explained her videos’ popularity in an interview with The Daily Mail in March, comparing them to adult films.

“People were watching under a closet, almost like it was porn, and people are now embracing it,” Lee said. “It’s become less guilty. People were hiding this issue, but now they are announcing it to the world, they are proud of it. They’ve found other people who have this same joy and they appreciate that and now they know they are normal. It’s absolutely mind-boggling to me.”

In January TLC aired an hour-long special of Lee’s popping, leading to a full series being approved.

“I also think it may give some people a little rush… similar to what a person may feel from riding a rollercoaster or watching a scary movie,” Lee said in an interview with LADBible. “And I think it’s fascinating for many people to see what can come out of the skin of a regular, normal, healthy human.”

Along with the pops, Lee also tries to educate her viewers on how certain skin conditions are formed and how they can be treated.

One of her latest videos explained what a pilar cyst was, after she removed one from a patient’s scalp.

“A Pilar Cyst, aka a trichilemmal cyst, an isthmus-catagen cyst, or a “wen”, looks identical on examination to the more common epidermoid cyst, except that 90% of them occur on the scalp,” she explained. “They tend to be more mobile and firmer than epidermoid cysts, and are derived from a different part of the hair follicle/skin.”

“Treatment is for cosmetic reasons usually (people don’t like the appearance of them), and excision with removal of the cyst and it’s contents is curative,” Dr. Lee continued.

TLC has not set a premiere date for Dr. Pimple Popper.