Dr. Pimple Popper Promises Fans a ‘Field Day’ With Gushing New Pop Video

Dr. Pimple Popper is back with yet another video and fans are having a field day with her fresh gushing pop.

In the clip posted, the doctor lances a pimple that begins to ooze, and then once all the puss is out she lances it again with tweezers and more puss oozes.

Many of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans turned up in the comments on the video, with one person commenting, “Savage!! Go get em Dr. Pimple Popper,” and another joking, “He’s got his own soft serve machine on the side of his body!”

In another recently posted video, Dr. Pimple Popper took on a couple of cysts that had grown on a man’s eyelids.

In the clip posted to Dr. Sandra Lee’s Twitter page, she lances and squeezes out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The captions on the video reveal Lee informing her viewers that it’s important to keep the patient talking during a procedure like this, as “silence is terrible in this situation.” She also notes that “if a patient is talking it means that he is breathing and it can help distract.”

The video has been getting a lot of responses, with one person saying, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when there’s something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”

“I go crazy when a single hair gets caught in my eye lashes and obstructs my view. Can’t imagine what it was like for him to see these dangling cysts for years!!!! Peripheral vision must be on point after this procedure,” another commented.

While only a clip of the video is available on her Twitter page, she has made the full video available on YouTube.

Dr. Pimple Popper’s patient might consider himself lucky that he only had the two eyelid cysts to have surgery on, as another recent medical report revealed a 14-year-old boy who had to have a 10-pound tumor that started as a pimple removed from his face.

According to the parents of 14-year-old Emanuel Zayas, the pimple first appeared when he was beginning to go through puberty, at around 12 years old, and eventually grew into the massive tumor. It was later reported that following the procedure, Zayas died of organ failure.