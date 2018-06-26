Dr. Pimple Popper’s Grossest Pops So Far in 2018

Dr. Pimple Popper treats her fans to new videos almost daily, and so far in 2018 the good doctor has shared some of the grossest pops ever captured.

Whether she’s digging out a blackhead or extracting a cyst, Dr. Sandra Lee is never short on pimple-popping clips that could turn even the strongest stomach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those fans who don’t seem to be squeamish about anything, however, we’ve put together a list of some of the most disgusting Dr. Pimple Popper videos to be posted this year.

Scroll down and check out the clips! Also, be sure to comment and let us know which one is your favorite!

“Never Ending Blackhead Surprises!”

One of the more recent videos that Dr. Popper Popper shared featured a very big, very gross blackhead extraction.

Dr. Lee knocks out a few other trouble spots, and then sets her sights on the patients ear, which is hiding the misleadingly large bump, and gets to work.

“A Spongy Mooshy Pilomatricoma”

Back in May, Dr. Lee shared a video of a “Spongy Mooshy Pilomatricoma” that had formed on a patients ear.

The clip reveals the doctor cutting into the bump in order to get out the cyst, only to realize once she was in there what type it was.

As she explained to the patient, the difference between a common cyst and this one is that the pus has sort-of calcified, with makes it firmer than normal, but not fully hardened.

Massive Lipoma

Arguably one of the grossest clips Dr. Pimple Popper has shared this year did not even feature a full pop.

Posted to her Instagram, this clip featured the before and after of a massive lipoma on a patients arm.

Seeing the extracted mass as the doctor wiggles it around is quite hard to watch without feeling uneasy.

“Man Cave” Pilar Cyst

Another one of Dr. Pimple Popper’s grossest pops of 2018 (so far) was when she took on a Pilar cyst that had “built himself a man cave.”

Posted to her Twitter page, the video clip depicted Dr. Lee popping the cyst out, and then using her tools to open up the incision more so that she could extract the entire thing.

“Field Day” Pop

In this clip posted to Dr. Pimple Popper’s Instagram page, the celebrity dermatologist had a “field day” with one of her “fav” bumps.

As seen in the clip, Dr. Lee lances the bump and a surprising amount of discharge comes oozing out.

She’s not done though, as the good thorough doctor goes back in and gets even more to squeeze out.

“Custard Hump Day”

If the little bumps with big pops don’t quite do it for you, then maybe a big bump with and even bigger pop will.

In this clip, Dr. Pimple Popper squeezes a bump and unleashes a massive amount of pus that looks like “custard filling.”

You may never look at an eclair the same way ever again.

“Mini Egg Yolk”

In yet another pop reminiscent of a food item, Dr. Pimple Popper took out a small lipoma that reminded her of a “mini egg yolk.”

The clip is certainly a tough one to get through, as watching the doctor dangle the bloody lipoma while also attempting to cut it loose from the inside of the incision on the patients forehead is a bit…much.

“Splashmask”

Our final pop on the countdown, is one that saw Dr. Pimple Popper feeling grateful she wears a “splashmask.”

The clip starts out normal enough, with the doctor squeezing out the discharge from a bump, but then suddenly the bump shoots a glob of pus into the air, thus injecting the video with some extra grossness.