Dr. Pimple Popper Lightens the ‘Lid in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper’s latest video pop sees the famous doctor taking a load off a patient’s eyelids, quite literally.

In the clip posted to Dr. Sandra Lee’s Twitter page, she lances and squeezes out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The captions on the video reveal Lee informing her viewers that it’s important to keep the patient talking during a procedure like this, as “silence is terrible in this situation.” She also notes that “if a patient is talking it means that he is breathing and it can help distract.”

The video has been getting a lot of responses ,with one person saying, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when theres something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”

“I go crazy when a single hair gets caught in my eye lashes and obstructs my view. Can’t imagine what it was like for him to see these dangling cysts for years!!!! Peripheral vision must be on point after this procedure,” another commented.

While only a clip of the video is available on her Twitter page, she has made the full video available on YouTube.

Dr. Pimple Popper’s patient might consider himself lucky that he only had the two eyelid cysts to have surgery on, as another recent medical report revealed a 14-year-old boy who had to have a 10-pound tumor that started as a pimple removed from his face.

According to the parents of 14-year-old Emanuel Zayas, the pimple first appeared when he was beginning to go through puberty, at around 12 years old, and eventually grew into the massive tumor it is now.

Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, spoke to journalists and revealed that the tumor was benign, or non-cancerous, but did still bring many other health risks to the teen.

Due to its placement and size, Zayas had trouble eating and therefore had become malnourished. Much of this was due to the tumor pressing down on the boys’ trachea.

“It’s life threatening by its very weight,” Dr. Marx said of the tumor, according to the Miami Herald. “If nothing is done, it will cause a fracture of his neck.”

Zayas and his family are from the town of Villa Clara, in central Cuba. They had difficulty getting doctors there to help them as no one was familiar enough with the prognosis to help. Eventually, however, the case came to the attention of Dr. Marx and he knew exactly what it was and how to correct it.

“I knocked on a lot of hospital doors,” Zayas’ father said. “I thank God that we’re here and that this country and Jackson Memorial would welcome us… To see our son deforming and all we can do is watch, it’s not easy.”

Dr. Marx performed the procedure to have the tumor removed which he believed would greatly improve Zayas’ quality of life.

“He’ll also be able to breathe a whole lot better,” Dr. Marx added. “He’ll be able to eat a whole lot better.”

However, it was later reported that following the procedure, Zayas died of organ failure.