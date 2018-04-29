Dr. Pimple Popper Fans Can’t Stop Watching Her Latest Revisit

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, posted a video to her YouTube channel on Thursday where she revisited one of her previous pops that filmed of a dilated pore of Winer.

Her patient revealed he had previously had the pore popped by another doctor, but Lee informed him that simply popping it isn’t enough as the hole can gradually refill with puss and dead skin cells over time.

“A Dilated pore of Winer is essentially a large, solitary open comedone/blackhead,” Lee explained in the description of her video. “Dead skin cells get trapped and help widen this pore, and plugs up the opening. The expression of this plug squeezes out the macerated, white, soggy keratin/skin cells from the deeper portion of the pore.”

Lee goes on to state that once the content of the dilated pore is expressed, the whole process of the dilated pore filling once again with keratin is common.

“They are completely benign and are usually expressed for cosmetic reasons. A comedone extractor can be used to do this,” she said.

Lee’s fans couldn’t get enough of the video, filling the comments sections with revelatins that these were their favorite types of Lee’s videos to watch.

“Dr Lee needs to start calling some of these ‘the money shot,’” one commenter wrote.

“Dilated pores of winer are definitely my favourite to watch,” another added.

“I love DPOWs, even when you quote Missy Elliott lyrics,” a fan wrote, poking fun at the title of the video referencing the Missy Elliott song “Work It.”

Some of Lee’s latest videos include one of her popping a massive cyst on the side of a woman’s face.

“An epidermoid cyst (Epidermal Inclusion cyst, Infundibular cyst), is a benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body,” Lee explained in the video’s description.

“Another name used is “fsebacous cyst” but this is actually an antiquated misnomer, and is not a term used by dermatologists. They are also the most common type of cutaneous cysts. Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis.”

Another video showed Lee extracting a different type of blackhead compare to the dilated pore.

“A blackhead is also called an open comedo (single for comedone), and it is a clogged pore in the skin that is open to the air. Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore,” Lee explained.

“They are often found on the face and trunk. but they can be found anywhere on the body. Blackheads are not clogged with dirt, but it is the exposure to air that causes oxidation turning the internal contents black. They can be extracted using a comedone extractor. I usually use an 11 blade (a blade that comes to a sharp point) and a Shaumberg type comedone extractor.”