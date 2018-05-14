Dr. Pimple Popper Digs Deep for Mother of a Cyst in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper is digging deep and pulling out the “mother of all cysts” in her latest video shared to social media.

Send you mother a big SQUEEZE on her special day. 💖And tell her I call this the MOTHER of all cysts. It’s a good one! #drpimplepopper #happymothersday pic.twitter.com/BgS2h7h6uB — Dr Pimple Popper (@SandraLeeMD) May 14, 2018

In the clip, Dr. Sandra Lee squeezes quite a bit of discharge out of the bump, but eventually resorts to using tweezers to pull out the mass from under the skin of her patient.

As she pulls, she also uses medical scissors to widen the hole slightly so that she can extract the inside of the cyst more efficiently.

The video was originally posted on Mother’s Day, with Dr. Lee adding a caption that reads, “Send you mother a big SQUEEZE on her special day. And tell her I call this the MOTHER of all cysts. It’s a good one!”

Many of the doctor’s fans have commented on the video, with one calling it “wonderful,” and another saying it was “awesome.”

“If you have taught me one thing, it’s this… people with tattoos get a lot of cysts,” one fan joked, later adding, “It looks like he lost a sock in there.”

In another video she shared earlier this year, Dr. Pimple Popper took on a couple of cysts that had grown on a man’s eyelids.

Dr. Lee shared this clip on Twitter as well, with it showing her lancing and squeezing out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The captions on the video reveal Lee informing her viewers that it’s important to keep the patient talking during a procedure like this as “silence is terrible in this situation.” She also notes that “if a patient is talking it means that he is breathing and it can help distract.”

The video received a lot of responses, with one person saying, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when there’s something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”

“I go crazy when a single hair gets caught in my eye lashes and obstructs my view. Can’t imagine what it was like for him to see these dangling cysts for years!!!! Peripheral vision must be on point after this procedure,” another commented.