Dr. Pimple Popper Defuses Explosive Cyst in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper almost had an explosive cyst on her hands, but luckily she was able to defuse the situation.

Can’t decide if it wants to come out whole or explode💥 https://t.co/UM6xeHXGhJ #drpimplepopper pic.twitter.com/jelvP99HPT — Dr Pimple Popper (@SandraLeeMD) June 3, 2018

In her latest video, Dr. Sandra Lee tackles the bump, eventually extracting the Epidermoid Cyst.

Over on her YouTube channel, the doctor revealed that she initially thought this bump was a Pilar cyst but eventually realized it was an epidermoid cyst.

Eventually elaborating on what exactly that is, Dr. Lee explained that it “is a benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body.”

“Another name used is ‘fsebacous cyst’ but this is actually an antiquated misnomer, and is not a term used by dermatologists. They are also the most common type of cutaneous cysts,” she added. “Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis. The pasty contents are mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this ‘cheesy’ consistency, and there can be a pungent odor.”

“An epidermoid cyst may have no symptoms and are typically harmless,” Dr. Lee continued. “Usually people seek removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps, or the cyst has ruptured or been inflamed or ‘infected’ in the past. Rupture is associated with sudden redness, pain, swelling, and local heat, and can lead to abscess formation.”

“Also, a history of inflammation, often increases scar tissue in the area, makes the cyst more firmly adherent to surrounding skin, and makes it more difficult to remove,” Dr. Pimple Popper concluded. “Surgical excision is curative, but the complete cyst removal including the entire cyst sac and contents need to be removed to ensure that the cyst won’t reoccur.

A number of the doctor’s fans have commented on the video, with many commenting that her videos are always “satisfying.”

“You have inspired me to go into the medical field. It’s been years since I first started watching you, and when i did, i loved what i saw! I wanted to do something in the medical field so badly, and your positive talking made me want it even more,” one very dedicated fan gushed.

“Now this fall I’m graduating a semester early from highschool, and in the spring of 2019 I’m going to try to get into a university, to become a nurse practitioner,” the fan added. “I’m extremely excited and I can not thank you enough for the inspiration you gave me those years ago.”