Dr. Pimple Popper Cuts Through Ball Full of ‘Mud’ in New Gross-out Video

Dr. Sandra Lee (better known as Dr. Pimple Popper) posted one of her grossest videos to date on Friday where she removed a cyst the size of a tennis ball from a man’s arm.

The video lasted a whopping 30 minutes, and most viewers likely didn’t stick around for the final moments where she had an assistant slice open the now-removed cyst and squeeze out some of the brown puss inside.

Apparently Lee considered this, so she uploaded that small clip to her Instagram page.

“You asked… we cut,” Lee wrote in the caption. A ball full of MUD.. what do you think?!”

Lee previously went into detail about how cysts are caused and how they can be properly treated in the description of a previous video.

“An epidermoid cyst (Epidermal Inclusion cyst, Infundibular cyst), is a benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body,” Lee explained. “Another name used is ‘fsebacous cyst’ but this is actually an antiquated misnomer, and is not a term used by dermatologists. They are also the most common type of cutaneous cysts. Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis.”

“Rupture is associated with sudden redness, pain, swelling, and local heat, and can lead to abscess formation. Also, a history of inflammation, often increases scar tissue in the area, makes the cyst more firmly adherent to surrounding skin, and makes it more difficult to remove,” she continued. “Surgical excision is curative, but the complete cyst removal including the entire cyst sac and contents need to be removed to ensure that the cyst won’t reoccur.”

Another of Lee’s recent videos showed her using one of her signature tools, a comedone extractor, to pop a number of whiteheads.

“A whitehead is also called a closed comedo (single for comedone),” Lee explained in the video. “It is a completely blocked pore. Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore. Whiteheads can be extracted using a Schaumberg-type comedone extractor as you see here, but often, a superficial nick in the skin must be placed first in the skin to allow easy extraction.”