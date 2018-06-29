Dr. Pimple Popper Is ‘Comin’ in Hot’ With New Oozy Video

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, posted a new clip to her Twitter account on Thursday of a particularly oozy pop.

“This squeeze is comin in HOT,” Lee wrote. The video showed her easily popping a patient’s pore as large, stringy orange puss came spewing out.

This squeeze is comin in HOT👉🏼💥👈🏼 #drpimplepopper pic.twitter.com/dTko9yquIG — Dr Pimple Popper (@SandraLeeMD) June 28, 2018

Some of Lee’s other recent videos include removing a massive lipoma, which she referred to as a hump, from a patient’s back. She explained in the video description on YouTube what a lipoma is, how its created and how it can be properly removed.

“A lipoma is slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells. It is contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin,” she wrote. “A lipoma is typically not tender and moves around easily with slight pressure. A lipoma is not cancerous and treatment generally is not necessary.”

If the lipoma is on a pressure-bearing area, it may create discomfort and this is when people seek removal,” she continued. “People also request removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps. Often a small incision can be made over the lipoma and they can be ‘popped’ out easily. This is a simple in-office surgical procedure under local anesthesia.”

Another recent video saw her popping a large blackhead from a patient’s face that seemed to keep releasing puss no matter how much she squeezed.

“Blackheads are not clogged with dirt, but it is the exposure to air that causes oxidation turning the internal contents black,” Lee explained regarding blackheads. “They can be extracted using a comedone extractor. I usually use an 11 blade (a blade that comes to a sharp point) and a Shaumberg type comedone extractor.”

TLC announced on June 21 that a new TLC docu-series based on Lee and her work, titled Dr. Pimple Popper, would be premiering July 11. The series’ first season will last six episodes, each an hour in length, revolving around the different conditions her patient’s have, how she intends to treat them, the popping, and the patient’s personal lives before and after seeing Dr. Lee.

“Dr. Sandra Lee isn’t just one of America’s top dermatologists; she’s an Instagram and YouTube celebrity who has pioneered the fastest growing medical fascination in decades,” the TLC website says in the synopsis about the show.

As of June 28, Lee’s YouTube channel has reached 3.86 million subscribers and 2 billion views for her 1,054 popping videos.