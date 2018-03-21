Dr. Pimple Popper Proves to Be ‘Blackhead Whisperer’ in Latest Video

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper online, has posted a short video showing off her skills as a “Blackhead Whisperer” on Twitter.

The doctor shared the brief 25-second clip with little context. She can be heard talking casually with her client as she prods the afflicted pore with one of her hyper-specific implements. Finally, she pushes on the area with a blackhead removal tool, and the contents spill out of the stopped up area all at once. She triumphantly shows the blackhead to her client, who marvels at its size.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The California-based dermatologist has gained a considerable following online recently, and has affectionately named her followers “popaholics.” Lee aims not only to entertain viewers with viral videos that are both hard to look at and hard to look away from. She wants to change the conversation around skin health and skin care by educating the public about common afflictions and their solutions.

Lee will soon be reaching a wider audience with her edu-tainment, as she will star in a reality series on TLC starting this summer. The doctor had a wildly popular special on the network in January, simply called Dr. Pimple Popper, and has decided to continue it as a regular program.

According to a post made earlier this month, TLC plans for the series to be similar to the special and the online content Lee is so well-known for. Viewers can watch Lee “poke, prod and squeeze in order to resolve some unusual cases, as well as transform the lives of her patients in the process.”

The series will reportedly have more of a focus on the lives of the patients and how their relationship with their skin affects them on a day-to-day level. The concept is fertile ground for an examination of beauty standards and self-confidence. However, it will also maintain Lee’s commitment to educating the public on her odd job.

Casting for the reality show is currently open, though applicants will need a particularly nasty skin ailment to make the cut. According the TLC website, producers are looking for “individuals that are in need of her help! Do you have a lipoma or cyst? Are you suffering from severe blackheads or acne? Do you have an undiagnosed skin condition that is negatively affecting you? We want to hear your story and possibly have Dr. Lee help change your life!”

No official air date for the series has been established.