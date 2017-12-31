Dr. Pimple Popper Shares More of Her Best 2017 Pops

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known to the internet as Dr. Pimple Popper, posted her Top 10 favorite cyst pops of 2017 on Friday. The two videos provide an hour of dermatology fun.

In the first part, Lee highlighted numbers six through 10. Her 10th favorite cyst removal is a case where she found one right above a patient’s eye, between his eyebrow and eyeball.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The other cases highlighted show her removing cysts from earlobes; a patient who needed both a cyst and lipoma removed from her back; and a patient who had a lollipop-sized cyst in his cheek.

Part 2 of the countdown includes the one through five picks. Number five shows the removal of an epidermoid cyst, a benign growth that appears on the face or neck. Number four shows another cyst being snipped off a patient’s back.

Number three shows a cyst being removed from a man’s forehead. The runner-up cyst is a video of a large cyst being removed from a woman’s leg, just above her knee.

Lee’s top pick was the removal of a “baby-faced” epidermoid cyst.

Although her videos might gross some people out, Lee has over 3.1 million YouTube subscribers and 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Four of her videos have been watched over 20 million times.

Lee is taking her internet fame to television with a TLC special that’s airing on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. TLC also producers her Facebook webseries, This Is Zit.

In a 2016 interview with Forbes, Lee said she makes her YouTube videos to educate viewers, and that’s how she’s been able to keep them on YouTube.

“There’s some kind of obsessive quality, because when you watch it sucks you in,” she told Forbes of her videos. “I don’t exactly know what it is either, but you do get addicted to it. I see that all the time. People say, ‘This is so gross yet oddly satisfying. This is so nasty that I cant stop watching.’”

Photo credit: YouTube/ Dr. Pimple Popper