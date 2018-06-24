Dr. Pimple Popper Attacks ‘Sac’ in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple popper is back at it, this time dropping some incredible footage that sees the good doctor extracting an “impressive sac.”

In the clip shared to Twitter, Dr. Sandra Lee digs in on, what appears to be, a patients scalp and digs out a sac of Steatocystoma Multiplex.”

One fan commented on the video, joking, “Watching your videos is a good diet plan cuz I definitely can’t eat after watching that s—.”

The tweet Dr. Pimple Popper shared also includes a YouTube link to a series of videos that explore the dermatological issue more in depth, as she takes advantage to the opportunity to educate her fans on what exactly it is she’s tackling.

“Steatocystoma Multiplex appear as multiple, uniform, yellow, cystic papules usually 2-6 mm diameter, located especially on upper anterior trunk, upper arms, axillae, and thighs,” Dr. Lee explains in one of the video descriptions.

“Majority of cases present with dermal lesions, but multiple subcutaneous masses looking like multiple lipomas can be present. Bumps usually appear in adolescence or early adulthood, probably because sebaceous activity is at its peak,” she added. “Sometimes larger steatocystomas are prone to rupture and suppuration and can cause scarring and pain.”

“Steatocytomas typically contain a syrup-like, yellowish, odorless, oily material,” the doctor continued. “If they are inflamed or infected by bacteria, they can develop a foul odor and can be a definite source of social isolation.”

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper‘s videos exciting may also want to check out another new one where she plucks out a “cave” dwelling cyst.

In the clip, Dr. Lee uses her tools to pop out the lump, which she identifies as a pilar cyst that, she jokes, “built himself a man cave.”

Medically known as a trichilemmal cyst, a pilar cyst “is a common cyst that forms from a hair follicle. They are most often found on the scalp. The cysts are smooth, mobile and filled with keratin, a protein component found in hair, nails, skin and horns.”

A few of Dr. Pimple Popper‘s Twitter followers commented on the clip, with a few begging to know if she “got it out,” and one revealing, “I had a pilonidal (sp?) cyst that was misdiagnosed and turned into a pilonidal ulcer.”

In a separate new video she shared earlier this year, Dr. Pimple Popper took on a couple of cysts that had grown on a man’s eyelids. In the clip, she lances and squeezes out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The captions on the video reveal Lee informing her viewers that it’s important to keep the patient talking during a procedure like this, as “silence is terrible in this situation.” She also notes that “if a patient is talking it means that he is breathing and it can help distract.”

The video received a lot of responses, with one person saying, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when there’s something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”