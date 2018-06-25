Dr. Pimple Popper’s ‘Adam’s Apple’ Video Is a Must-See

“Cute” is not exactly the first adjective that comes to mind when seeing a pimple popped by Dr. Sandra Lee, but that is exactly how she described an epidermoid cyst removed from a patient in one of her recent Dr. Pimple Popper videos.

In the 8-minute video, Lee removes a cyst that could have been mistaken for an Adam’s Apple on a patient’s neck. Lee said the patient survived thyroid cancer and has had cysts removed in the past, so he knew he needed to see a doctor about this new one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At one point, Lee describes the cyst as “cute,” before seriously explaining why it is so important to remove the entire cyst sac. If successful, the cyst should not reappear.

The patient is also a neighbor of one of Lee’s assistants, so she jokingly told him he was getting the “V.I.P.” treatment. Since the video was posted on March 6, it has over 346,000 views.

Lee has over 3.4 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, and her most-watched video is a 2015 post with over 38 million views. The Southern California-based dermatologist also has 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

In January, Lee starred in her own TLC special, which drew 1.2 million viewers. Earlier this month, she got her own series, which TLC has already started casting. The show will be an expanded version of her videos, featuring different dermatology cases each week. The network has not said when the show will start.

Lee has defended her videos, saying she makes them for educational purposes.

“The content she and her team post isn’t solely graphic dissections of lipomas and cysts. Dr. Lee’s aim is still the same as it was back in 2015 — to provide a window into her unique dermatology world,” reads a statement on her site. “From procedures such as mohs surgery and Botox to keloid removals, ear surgeries, and blackhead extractions, Dr. Lee films it all.”

Lee also writes a column at Women’s Health Magazine, where she answers questions about skin emergencies. She has three websites, where she offers advice and skincare products: The Pretty Pimple, DrPimplePopper.com and SLMD Skin Care. She has also appeared on episodes of the daytime talk show The Doctors.

Photo credit: YouTube/ Dr. Pimple Popper