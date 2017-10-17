Dow Hits New Record High

For the time ever, the Dow Jones Industrial average briefly crossed 23,000 points on Tuesday morning.

The milestone comes only 76 days at the 30-stock index first topped 22,000. If it closes above 23,000, it marks the fourth-fastest 1,000-point increase in the index’s history, Howard Silverblatt, the senior Index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices says.

“Those big, round numbers are getting easier to reach on the Dow on a percentage basis,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities told CNBC. “That’s great because every time we get a milestone like that, it seems like Mainstream America pays more attention to financial markets.”

The biggest points contributors since Aug. 2 on the Dow were Boeing and Caterpillar. They added 142 points and 121 points, respectively. Other companies that have helped push the Dow to unprecedented heights were Home Depot and Goldman Sachs.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his excitement at the Dow’s new milestone.