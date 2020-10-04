Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized Amid COVID-19 Battle

✖

Amidst his battle with COVID-19, President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized yet again. Since Trump became president, the object has been involved in a number of vandalism incidents, with the most recent one occurring in June. The news comes a few days after Trump announced on Twitter that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TMZ, a man dressed as the Hulk showed up the Hollywood location at around 5 a.m. local time on Friday to vandalize Trump's star. He reportedly took a pickaxe to the object, destroying it beyond recognition. James Otis, the man who is said to have vandalized Trump's star, said that he was not aware that the president had the coronavirus when he destroyed the star. As of evening time on Friday, the star was already in the process of being repaired.

A felony vandalism report was taken following this incident, which caused more than $5,000 in damage. As of right now, nobody has been arrested and police are still investigating the matter. Rana Ghadban, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, told TMZ, "Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group." Ghadban added, "When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

As previously mentioned, this news comes as Trump is currently battling COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, the president was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center after he was said to be experiencing "mild symptoms." There have been conflicting reports on the state of Trump's health over the last few days. However, the president's own chief of staff, Mark Meadows, released a statement on Saturday that expressed that Trump's battle with COVID-19 is an incredibly serious one. He said, "The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."