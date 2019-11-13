Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star Vandalized Again, This Time With ‘Putin’s B—’ Graffiti

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has once again been vandalized. This time the culprit did the act in broad daylight and was caught on camera by TMZ. The man used white spray paint to write the words “Putin’s b—-” over top of the President’s star. Within a couple hours, the paint had already been removed and the star was back to its original state.

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star Vandalized with Graffiti https://t.co/UJRfxdlZEL — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2019

This is far from the first time Trump’s Hollywood star has been the target of vandals. Last year, a man took a pickaxe to it and destroyed the star. Clay Austin was charged with felony vandalism after the incident last summer and faces up to three years in jail. Austin allegedly concealed the pickaxe in a guitar case. He fled the scene after the act, but later turned himself into police.

“I don’t personally think that there should be any charges brought against me. Because what I did, I believe, was a rightful and just act,” Austin told reporters at the time. “I think that the repercussions of it were only positive. I only wanted to bring about positive political change.”

In October 2016, a man named James Lambert Otis also took a pickaxe to the star. He later said his motive was to remove the star and auction it off to raise money for the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

That same year, someone built a six-inch high concrete wall around the star, which was equipped with tiny barbed wire around the top of it and a miniature American flag. It was meant to poke fun at Trump’s proposed border wall along the US-Mexico line.

Last year, someone else vandalized the star by writing “f— Trump” across it with permanent marker. All of these incidents results in the Los Angeles city council voting unanimously to remove Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame. However, both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have so far refused to extract it.

Trump was given his star on the Walk of Fame in 2007, long before he ever ran for President. It was awarded to him as recognition for his work in the entertainment business as the host of NBC’s hit reality TV show, The Apprentice.