Donald Trump Won't Deny 'Birther' Conspiracy Allegation Against Kamala Harris After Being Pressed

✖

Thursday's White House press briefing left many feeling deja vu in terms of Donald Trump and his connection to the "Birther" conspiracy theory. On the heels of an op-ed in Newsweek by John C. Eastman, a Republican lawyer claiming Kamala Harris might not be eligible to be vice president. This claim is reportedly due to her parents' citizenship status when she was born, with many quickly calling the claim false and criticizing Newsweek for publishing the piece.

Trump didn't criticize or deny the claims, instead choosing to call Eastman a "a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer" during Thursday's briefing. "So I just heard that. I heard it today. That she doesn't meet the requirements and by the way the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer," Trump said to reporters. "I have no idea if that's right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president."

Holy shit. Trump pushes a baseless, birther-style theory about Kamala Harris that holds she's not a citizen because birthright citizenship isn't a thing. "I just heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements ... I have no idea if that's right." pic.twitter.com/ZIXYrleuVf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

The president also called the claims "very serious" despite facts and reporting proving it false immediately. And while he didn't go as far as he did when he claimed Barack Obama couldn't be president because he wasn't born in the United States, he still managed to bring up the controversy in a way that thrusts him right back in the middle.

This is developing...