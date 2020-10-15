Donald Trump Wishes Navy 'Happy Birthday' on Twitter, But Not His Daughter Tiffany

✖

Donald Trump sent "Happy Birthday" wished to the Navy on Twitter, but not his daughter Tiffany. The United States Navy and Tiffany share Oct. 13 as a birthday, and while Trump publicly wished the "great U.S. Navy" a happy birthday on that day, a scan of his Twitter timeline reveals that he did not do the same for his youngest daughter. Journalist Ashley Feinberg noticed this and at one point quipped, "Trump has exactly 62 minutes left to wish Tiffany a happy birthday, prayers up."

She later pointed out the Navy tweet and joked, "Big congrats to the Navy on once again beating out [Tiffany] for a coveted spot on the [timeline]." Notably, Trump did send a birthday message out to Tiffany on Instagram, sharing a photo of them together and writing, "Happy Birthday Tiffany!" Big sister Ivanka sent Tiffany a "Happy Birthday" message on Twitter, writing, "Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much!" However, in attempting to tag Tiffany in the tweet, Ivanka tagged the wrong account, which many users were not shy about pointing out to her.

The Daily Mail pointed out that, in addition to Trump's Instagram post and Ivanka's tweet, Tiffany was wished a happy birthday on social media by her mom, Marla Maples, and her sister-in-law Lara. Notably, Lara and Tiffany's birthday days are back to back. However, her brothers Don Jr. or Eric did not send public birthday wishes to Tiffany. Tiffany is the only child that Trump shares with Maples, his second wife. Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric are all from his first marriage, to Ivana Trump. The U.S. President shares one child, Barron, with his current wife, First Lady Melania.

Well-wishes aside, Tiffany celebrated her 27th birthday in Miami with friends, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet published photos of Tiffany hanging out beach-side in a blue one-peice swimsuit. Additionally, her boyfriend Michael Boulous was also present for the birthday festivities.

Boulous is a Nigerian-American billionaire heir and business executive. His family owns Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria in Nigeria, where he grew up. Tiffany previously dated Ross Mechanic, who was a fellow University of Pennsylvania student during her time at the institution.