Tiffany Trump Pregnancy Rumors Swirl After Boat Photos Come Out

Tiffany Trump has sparked pregnancy rumors after she and her billionaire boyfriend Michael Boulos were spotted enjoying the sun aboard a yacht in Monaco.

The couple embarked on their luxurious vacation, which first saw them jetting to London and Cannes, weeks ago — though they stopped to soak up the Monaco sun over the weekend on a yacht that holds up 30 guests and 31 crew members and is estimated to cost $618,000 per week to rent, according to the Daily Mail.

Pictures captured by the tabloid shows Trump, the youngest of the president’s daughters, donning a $158 pale blue Everything But Water swimsuit, which she paired with a lacy white cover-up.

The images, which included sweet shots of Boulos tenderly rubbing Trump’s arm as she slept and the couple sharing sweet kisses, prompted some on social media to wonder if she was bearing a tiny baby bump, Inquistr reports.

The speculation, however, seems to be nothing more than just that, as neither Trump nor Buolos have taken part in baby talk.

The couple had first met when Trump visited Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club in Mykonos in July of 2018, with rumors sparking shortly after that they were romantically involved. In November, a source had confirmed that they were dating, though claimed they were attempting to keep their relationship quiet for the time being.

“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” the source said. “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.”

In January of this year, they made their relationship Instagram official when Trump shared a photo of herself and Boulos, who reportedly grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, in the Red Room of the White House.

Although they likely aren’t expecting, there is still plenty to celebrate in the Trump family, as Eric and Lara Trump announced in April that they are expecting their second child together. The little one will join their son Eric “Luke” Trump, who they welcomed in September of 2017.