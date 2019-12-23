Donald Trump Wishes His Followers a Happy Hanukkah, Gets Colorful Response From Social Media

President Donald Trump took to social media to wish his followers a happy Hanukkah over the weekend. The newly impeached president shared messages on both Twitter and Instagram, sharing a link to his presidential message for the holiday.

Melania and I send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world as you commence the 8-day celebration of Hanukkah. https://t.co/WgQyO9qxSs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2019

“Melania and I send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world as you commence the 8-day celebration of Hanukkah,” Trump said in his message, going on to speak about the traditional teachings behind the Jewish holiday.

The post on Instagram featured a photo of him next to a menorah with all nine candles lit. He also shared a video of himself speaking about the “miracle of Hanukkah.”

“As our Jewish brothers and sisters gather around the menorah each night, we pray for a memorable and blessed celebration of the Festival of Lights. May the light of the menorah and the fellowship of family and friends fill your hearts with happiness and a renewed sense of faith,” Trump wrote on Instagram. “Happy Hanukkah!”

The posts brought forth a colorful response from his social media followers.

“could the guy who literally called Nazis ‘very fine people’ and runs concentration camps on our southern border please remain silent regarding any of my people’s holidays, thank you very much,” one angry Twitter user wrote.

“I am Jewish and you can stuff your wishes where the sun doesn’t shine,” another said.

“And Jewish people wish you a heartfelt Mazel Tov on your impeachment,” one user said.

“Yet, you hire anti-Semitic people in your admin,” another wrote. “Give it a rest.”

Still others were happy to hear the holiday wishes from the president. “Happy Hanukkah Mr. President!” one Twitter user wrote with a star of David emoji. “BEST PRESIDENT EVER!”

“Jewish Americans and Israel Stand with President Trump. Happy Hanukkah!” another wrote.

“Thank you Mr.President the Jewish community supports you,” one Instagram user said.

One Instagram user wrote that Trump’s Hanukkah message was the “type of post the media doesn’t want y’all to see.”

Social media also exploded after a few of Trump’s children, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump shared their own holiday messages. While Eric Trump and Trump Jr. shared Christmas messages, Ivanka wished her followers a happy first day of Hanukkah, although more were interested in sending impeachment-themed insults her way.

The House of Representatives voted to formally impeach President Trump on Wednesday evening on two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The articles were related to his scandal involving the Ukraine and came after weeks and months of both private and public testimony from government officials about the July call in which Trump allegedly offered a quid-pro-quo deal of Congressionally-approved aide to the Ukraine in favor of that government announcing an investigation into the Democratic presidential frontrunner, Joe Biden.

Trump has consistently dismissed the impeachment proceedings against him as partisan politics, referring to them as a “witch hunt” against him. The next step in the proceedings is for him to stand trial in front of the Republican-majority Senate in January. The timeline for that is still unclear.