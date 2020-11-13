Donald Trump's White Hair During First Speech Since Election Loss Baffles Social Media

President Donald Trump made his first Rose Garden speech since losing the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden on Friday afternoon, with an appearance that baffled social media users. Trump's typically blond hair looked completely white as he spoke about his administration's coronavirus efforts. This was the first time Trump made public remarks since he baselessly claimed victory in the early morning hours of Nov. 4, although no media outlets had projected the race results at that time. Trump's speech on Friday followed promising news of a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer earlier this week. In his remarks, Trump responded to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criticisms of the federal government vaccine's distribution plan in October. "So we won't be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so and that pains me to say that," Trump said, reports CNN. "This is a very successful, amazing vaccine at 90% and more, but — so the governor, Gov. Cuomo, will have to let us know when he is ready for it." Cuomo said he felt the distribution plan, which would involve using private pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS as distribution centers, "deeply flawed." Cuomo called it a "very limited distribution mechanism" and said the plan did not allow states to organize vaccination with its own personnel. Cuomo later said the military was involved with distributing the vaccine to the national pharmacy chain and believed the plan would limit distribution to minority communities.

Anybody wanna talk about how Trump's hair is suddenly white as a sheet of paper??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TAg7cITjTB — blep (@nikobloop) November 13, 2020 Trump responded to the complaints by saying the federal government "can't be delivering it to a state that won't be giving it to its people immediately." Cuomo will "let us know when he's ready," Trump added.

So trump has white hair now?? pic.twitter.com/qkOfkj1ft5 — Paidtrev17 (@EBKtrevin) November 13, 2020 Despite a record spike in coronavirus cases, Trump said his administration would not authorize a "lockdown," but will be "very vigilant and very careful." The government now understands the disease, Trump said. "It's a complicated disease but we understand it very well," the president said. "We ask all Americans to remain vigilant, especially as the weather gets colder and it becomes more difficult to go outside and to have outside gatherings."

His hair is LITERALLY white. Losing the election made his hair LOSE all its orangeness. Stark. White. Hair. @realDonaldTrump @cnnbrk @CNN pic.twitter.com/dYLB9gZWSN — The Eyebrow (@TheMurderino) November 13, 2020 Trump's speech came just hours after national media outlets projected Biden would win Georgia, making him the first Democrat to win the state in 28 years. Trump's win in North Carolina was also called on Friday. The projected Electoral College vote stands at 306 for Biden to Trump's 232. Biden flipped five states and won a Nebraska congressional district to beat Trump.

People have been saying Trump didn't age in office, but he's definitely not dyeing his hair to the same degree. I guess this is what qualifies as letting yourself go if you were already gone. pic.twitter.com/V6CPUK0PNL — Daniel Roberts (@DRobertsIMG) November 13, 2020 After Trump lost the election, some on Twitter noted that it appeared he did not age in the past four years. On Friday, some pointed out that this was because Trump dyed his hair, and the all-white look was evidence of that.

Dudes got white hair now?! He really going through it 🤣 #trump pic.twitter.com/5aL4iQNU7o — Renée (@NaeNae83) November 13, 2020 Trump did not admit defeat during the Friday press conference, but he came close to acknowledging the results when he explained why his administration will not institute another lockdown. "I will not — this administration will not be doing a lockdown. Hopefully whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell — but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown," Trump said, notes CNN. Trump later said his administration "will not go, under any circumstances, will not go through a lockdown, but we will be very vigilant."