Donald Trump’s Twitter Response to the Start of His Impeachment Trial Fires up a New Meme

President Donald Trump has inspired what may be the first big meme of 2020. As the current impeachment proceedings have moved out of the House of Representatives and into the Senate, the 45th president once again took to Twitter to voice his protest of the whole ordeal. Specifically, he addressed the now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

The call in question became the subject of the investigation that eventually led to the House taking up impeachment hearings against the president. It was alleged that the president withheld military aid to the U.S. ally in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, who’s currently a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination ahead of the election this fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the House moved forward with two counts of impeachment, Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress, the matter moves to a formal trial in the Senate. It would require 67 of 100 senators to remove Trump from office, which seems unlikely given the House voted for the articles almost entirely along party lines. In the meantime, the Daily Dot noticed that Trump’s tweet definitely inspired some reactions.

AHOY-HOY! I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/ItapN4EDUh — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/Q209DWXaDd — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/aC7Wxl3cDP — Kevin Zak (@KevinJZak) January 16, 2020

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! pic.twitter.com/8lnwfeuwyR — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) January 16, 2020

This isn’t the first time this week the president has rage-tweeted about impeachment proceedings. Just yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi listed the seven Democrats who will manage the Senate trial, which Trump called “another con job.”

That same day, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the upcoming trial “the gravest process our Constitution contemplates.”

“It undoes the people’s decision in a national election,” he claimed. “Going about it in this subjective, unfair and rushed way is corrosive to our institutions. It hurts national unity, and it virtually guarantees — guarantees — that future Houses of either party will feel free, free to impeach any future president because they don’t like him.”