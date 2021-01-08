Donald Trump Returns to Twitter Following Lock Notice, Says 'Voice' of Supporters Will 'Not Be Disrespected'

✖

Donald Trump is back on Twitter following his 12-hour ban on the social media platform for breaching its rules by reiterating false claims of voter fraud and inciting a mob of his supporters, which would invade the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. While Twitter previously announced it would "permanently" ban the president if he violated its policies again, Trump was back to tweeting Friday morning.

"The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future," he wrote. "They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

Wednesday, before he was suspended from the platform, Trump tweeted a number of messages about the mob attacking the Capitol, including calling the rioters "patriots" and telling them, "We love you." Critics have called on Twitter to ban Trump's account for violating the social media platform's policies for years, but the tech giant has previously only agreed to add disclaimers about false information in the past.

Facebook, meanwhile, announced Thursday that Trump was banned from his account "indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks" through the end of Trump's presidency due to the outgoing leader's attempts to "undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power" and "provoke further violence."

"Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a statement. "But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

He continued, "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

YouTube also announced measures to combat disinformation Thursday, introducing an immediate new strike rule, in which users uploading videos including "false claims" would have strikes placed against them. "Channels that receive a strike are temporarily suspended from posting or live streaming," YouTube said in a statement. "Channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period will be permanently removed from YouTube. We apply our policies and penalties consistently, regardless of who uploads it."