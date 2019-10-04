Donald Trump Supporter Says ‘We Need to Eat Babies’ During Live Recording

An alleged Donald Trump supporter turned up at a recent town hall meeting and proclaimed, “We need to eat babies,” as the event was recorded live. TMZ shared video of the moment, which came as Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was speaking to the crowd.

“We’re not going to be here for much longer, because of the climate crisis,” the woman stated. “We only have a few months left. I love that you support the Green Deal, but it’s not gonna get rid of fossil fuel. It’s not going to solve the problem fast enough. A Swedish professor said we can eat dead people, but it’s not fast enough! So, I think your next campaign slogan needs to be this: We’ve got to start eating babies.”

“Even if we were to bomb Russia, we still have too many people, too much pollution,” she added. “So we have to get rid of the babies. That’s a big problem. Just stopping having babies is not enough. We need to eat the babies.”

While it was unclear initially, the woman seemed to be simply trolling Ocasio-Cortez, as the politician has a well-known stance on climate change, and the Trump supporter is reported to be a climate change denier.

A woman at a town hall featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York warns about climate disaster, saying we need to start eating babies to offset emissions by humans. Unknown if woman is unwell or a troll. https://t.co/gD8s8UwB8w — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 4, 2019

Many have since taken to social media to comment on the bizarre situation, with one person joking, “Now listen. I usually try not to get political, and I really don’t want to cause controversy. But I just feel like I need to state my opinion here. I don’t think we should eat the babies.”

“Ocasio-Cortez handled the ‘eat the babies’ lady extremely well,” someone another user stated. “She was calm and kind, and took time to measure up what was happening. Those moments can be scary, especially if you don’t know whether the person is a threat.”

This person may have been suffering from a mental condition and it’s not okay that the right-wing is mocking her and potentially make her condition or crisis worse. Be a decent human being and knock it off. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2019

At this time, the woman who offered the unusual suggestion does not appear to have publicly come forward.