Donald Trump's Suggestion to Move up 2020 Debates, Criticism of Mail-in Ballots Sparks Strong Response From Americans
President Donald Trump on Thursday sparked a strong response on social media after he suggested moving up the first 2020 presidential debate. The first debate is currently scheduled to take place on Sept. 29, though Trump, in a tweet, said it would be unfair to the American people to wait that long given the fact that early voting will already be taking place in several states.
How can voters be sending in Ballots starting, in some cases, one month before the First Presidential Debate. Move the First Debate up. A debate, to me, is a Public Service. Joe Biden and I owe it to the American People!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2020
The president's tweet came as his campaign, in a letter headed by former New York City Mayor and campaign representative Rudy Giuliani, encouraged the Commission on Presidential Debates to add a fourth debate during the first week of September or move the third and final debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, to that week. Making the request, the letter cited the fact that by the first debate, early voting will have begun in 16 states. It claimed that "it makes no sense to also deprive so many Americans of the opportunity to see and hear the two competing visions for our country’s future before millions of votes have been cast."
Some on social media, however, are not seeing it that way, citing the fact how Trump has never expressed concern over this in the past. Responding to the president’s tweet, some claimed that he was only making this suggestion out of fear of losing the November election, which he recently suggested be delayed due to his unfounded claims that mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud. Scroll down to see social media’s response to the president’s latest tweet about the upcoming presidential election.
This is no different than any other Presidential election ever. Why do you get to change the rules when you are running? Let's keep things they way the've been for the past 30 years.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 6, 2020
what a great idea it was to hand the united states presidency to a whiny little whiner who sits in front of the television all day long and invents new things to bellyache about— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 6, 2020
If you didn't purposefully cripple the USPS, we wouldn't have to vote so early. Having said that, you know that you would lose if the election was held today. You are such a pathetic loser. No one needs to see you debate to vote against you. 🤣🤣🤣 #TrumpIsLosing https://t.co/2vca3pBfTW— Eric Takamiya (@ektaka) August 6, 2020
You have to play by the rules! You don't get to change things to suit YOUR agenda.— Carolyn R (@LightEmUp24) August 6, 2020
You've been on the debate stage against the Constitution, human decency and common sense for three and a half years. You lost.— Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho (@larry_k505) August 6, 2020
Nothing like the smell of desperation early in the morning.— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) August 6, 2020
This is common practice for deployed military personnel and diplomats. Tool. https://t.co/wTuPR6PiWX— (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) August 6, 2020
Move it up!— Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) August 6, 2020
You seem desperate— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 6, 2020
I seem to remember you skipping a debate. 🤔— David Beltran (@dbeltran58) August 6, 2020
Sheesh it’s been like this forever, Donnie. You know, kinda like the Electoral College that helped you win the presidency even though you lost by 3 million votes in the popular vote. So change the rules that have been around for decades only if it benefits you. Got it! pic.twitter.com/YHYrJfTGEk— M Marcellous Hyman (@MarcellousHyman) August 6, 2020
Just curious, if mail in ballots were around in 2016, and you won...... ummm what’s your problem now??? 🤔🤔🤔🤔— Scott phillips (@rsplighting) August 6, 2020
We have had #MailInVoting since time-immemorial! #AbsenteeBallot https://t.co/drdx8bH6Fj— A. Ari Aramesh (@AriAramesh) August 6, 2020
4 once. fair point...
Also, What happened with d vote of d people that voted months b4 #USA2020 election day but isn't alive that day? #USA a superpower can't organize an election where ~all can vote that week and recount 99% of the votes in some 5/6 hours as eg #Spain? https://t.co/65habBTGeM— Spanish Pablo (@SpanishPablo) August 6, 2020