Donald Trump's Suggestion to Move up 2020 Debates, Criticism of Mail-in Ballots Sparks Strong Response From Americans

President Donald Trump on Thursday sparked a strong response on social media after he suggested moving up the first 2020 presidential debate. The first debate is currently scheduled to take place on Sept. 29, though Trump, in a tweet, said it would be unfair to the American people to wait that long given the fact that early voting will already be taking place in several states.

How can voters be sending in Ballots starting, in some cases, one month before the First Presidential Debate. Move the First Debate up. A debate, to me, is a Public Service. Joe Biden and I owe it to the American People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2020

The president's tweet came as his campaign, in a letter headed by former New York City Mayor and campaign representative Rudy Giuliani, encouraged the Commission on Presidential Debates to add a fourth debate during the first week of September or move the third and final debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, to that week. Making the request, the letter cited the fact that by the first debate, early voting will have begun in 16 states. It claimed that "it makes no sense to also deprive so many Americans of the opportunity to see and hear the two competing visions for our country’s future before millions of votes have been cast."

Some on social media, however, are not seeing it that way, citing the fact how Trump has never expressed concern over this in the past. Responding to the president’s tweet, some claimed that he was only making this suggestion out of fear of losing the November election, which he recently suggested be delayed due to his unfounded claims that mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud. Scroll down to see social media’s response to the president’s latest tweet about the upcoming presidential election.