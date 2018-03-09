New Photo Teases Stormy Daniels Will Break Silence About President Trump Affair on ’60 Minutes’

A new photo of Stormy Daniels teases that the adult film star will break her silence about President Trump and their affair on 60 Minutes.

In the photo, Daniels is seen standing with her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, and news host Anderson Cooper on a set with cameras a lighting equipment behind them.

Avenatti shared the photo to Twitter, tagging each of their handles and including the one for 60 minutes. It has been reported that Daniels will be sitting down with Cooper on the news magazine show for a tell-all interview, but Cleveland.com reports that the air date for the episode is “uncertain.”

In February, it was revealed that Daniels had planned to finally tell her side of the story, regarding the alleged affair, and in March Avenatti confirmed that it did happen.

The President’s attorney, Michael Cohen, reportedly admitted to journalists that he paid Daniels $130,000 before election day as part of a non-disclosure agreement for her to keep quiet about the relationship.

According to Daniels’ manager, “Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” as reported by The Wrap.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in January, Daniels very cautiously deflected questions about her rumored relationship with Trump. She did, however, reveal that she did not sign her name to a reported denial letter of the affair which began circulating.

“It came from the internet,” Daniels replied when pressed to answer where the statement originated. “I’m also an FBI agent and I’m a man, according to the internet today.”

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels says he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

At one point, Daniels excused herself to the restroom and returned to find Trump sitting on the bed. “Ugh, here we go,” Daniels reportedly claims to have thought to herself.

That first encounter took place less than four months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,’ ” said Daniels. Afterwards, the two of them reportedly had a few more encounters of a sexual nature.

A source close to the situation says that along with the complete interview, Daniels details many things about her time with Trump, such as “[w]hat he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there…”

Trump and his current administration have denied the affair ever took place.