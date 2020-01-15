Donald Trump Stirs Twitter After Nancy Pelosi Names Impeachment Trial Prosecutors

President Donald Trump sent Twitter into a frenzy Wednesday morning after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven House Democrats who will be prosecuting the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate. Pelosi announced Reps. Adam Schiff of California, Jerry Nadler of New York; Hakeem Jeffries of New York; Jason Crow of Colorado; Zoe Lofgren of California; Val Demings of Florida; and Sylvia Garcia of Texas as the “managers” of the trial.

Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

“This is about the Constitution of the United States and it’s important for the president to know and Putin to know that American voters — voters in America — should decide who our president is,” Pelosi said at a press conference with the managers.

Trump took to Twitter after Pelosi’s press conference to give his two cents. “Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats,” he tweeted. “All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate!”

His tweet immediately racked up a wide range of responses, with many taking the president’s side.

“Adam Schiff is the lead impeachment manager. HE SHOULD BE A WITNESS!” one Twitter user wrote.

“That is correct and they failed to do so because they rushed it through and there was no crime, but now they want to continue it in the Senate, because they did not make their case in the House!” someone else said.

“I wish democratic leaders respected POTUS the way they did the dead Iranian terrorist who they still mourn,” someone else wrote.

Still others opposed Trump’s point of view. “Your witnesses refused to testify in the House. OBSTRUCTION! Do nothing my ass,” one person wrote, adding that “Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are just ignoring [Democrats] because that wouldn’t fit this narrative.”

“#BREAKING Man Who Doesn’t Understand How Toilets Work Doesn’t Understand How Impeachment Works,” one user cracked, taking a jab at Trump’s frequent campaign trail talking point about eco-friendly appliances.

“No Trump, you are the con, the House does the investigation and makes the decision on whether to impeach. You are impeached. The Senate holds the trial to see if you will be removed. You are already impeached. During the trial you can be there and testify under oath. You won’t,” someone else said.

“C’mon, Donnie, you know how a trial works, don’t ya?” someone else jabbed.

During her press conference, Pelosi said the House would vote Wednesday to approve the managers and transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate. The trial is set to begin on Tuesday; it’s not yet clear if witnesses will be called.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the Senate floor at the same time as Pelosi, saying that the impeachment “may be the gravest process our Constitution contemplates.”

“It undoes the people’s decision in a national election,” he said. “Going about it in this subjective, unfair and rushed way is corrosive to our institutions. It hurts national unity, and it virtually guarantees — guarantees — that future Houses of either party will feel free, free to impeach any future president because they don’t like him.”

At her press conference, Pelosi reiterated her call for witness testimony at the trial. “Time has been our friend in all this, because it has yielded incriminating evidence, more truth into the public domain,” she said.