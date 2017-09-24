Donald Trump Fires Back at Steph Curry’s Comments About White House Visit

Donald Trump fired back at Stephen Curry after the Golden State Warriors player revealed during a press conference on Friday that would not attend the White House's traditional meet-and-greet following the team's championship win.

The President of the United States took to social media on Saturday to rescind his invitation to Curry who told reporters straightforward during the Media Day press conference the day before, "I don't want to go," adding it was the nucleus of his belief.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" Trump tweeted early morning.

While the choice would be made as a team to attend, Curry said at Media Day he would vote "no" in hopes to make a statement of Trump's direction in leading the country.

Following the tweet from the president, Curry told the New York Daily News Saturday evening that his decision on the issue is unchanged.

"My stance is the same as yesterday, and maybe cemented even further," Curry said.

Stephen Curry on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/XsMF5Cw7Tg — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 23, 2017

The 29-year-old went on to tell reporters he is not sure why the president "feels the need to target certain individuals rather than others."

"I have an idea of why, but, it's just kind of beneath, I think, a leader of a country to go that route. It's not what leaders do," Curry said.

The Golden State Warriors have not yet received a formal invitation to the White House after their championship win in June.

