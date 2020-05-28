Donald Trump Sparks Outrage Claiming He'd Shut Down Twitter While Also Refusing to Delete His Account

Just days after Twitter put a fact-checking label on two of President Donald Trump's tweets, the president signed an executive order to reinterpret a 1996 law that protects websites from lawsuits. During the signing ceremony, Trump told reporter he would try to shut down Twitter if he could, but then said he would not delete his account. That remark alone confused his critics on social media.

Before Trump signed the executive order, he said he made the movie to "defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers it has faced in American history." He claimed social media sites control "a vast portion of all public and private communications in the United States," reports CNN. "They've had unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences."

The executive order tries to cut down the liability protections in the Communications Decency Act's Section 230. Attorney General William Barr, who was at the signing Thursday, said the Justice Department could also look into suing social media companies because the law was "stretched way beyond its original intention," reports CNBC. Barr said the executive order does not repeal Section 230, but Trump later added he may try to "remove or totally change" the section.