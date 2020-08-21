Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden During His DNC Speech and Social Media Has Thoughts
President Donald Trump's commentary during the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention has sparked a fierce response on Twitter. Thursday night, as Joe Biden delivered his DNC speech formally accepting Democratic Party's presidential nomination, Trump blasted the address on Twitter, slamming the former VP for having never done "none of the things of which he now speaks."
In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020
During his speech, which concluded the national event, Biden appealed to the humanity of the nation, promising to restore the "soul of America" and deliver the country from "darkness." He said that the United States has faced an unprecedented "perfect storm" of major crises: the coronavirus pandemic, the economic downturn, the climate crisis, and the call for racial justice. He said that "our current President has failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He has failed to protect us, he has failed to protect America."
While Biden's speech was widely praised, Trump's criticism of his opponent was not met with as much fanfare. Shortly after sharing his criticism on Twitter, social media reacted in a big way, hundreds of responses pouring in. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say.
Joe Biden is living rent free in Trump’s head. He can’t even sleep he’s so disturbed.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 21, 2020
In 74 years, YOU have done NONE of the things of which Joe Biden speaks. He has the ability to change, to ask forgiveness, and to heal.
YOU DO NOT.
You are a coward, a thief, a racist, and a small, petty, narcissistic man who will NEVER change.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 21, 2020
Morning Class. Today we will be talking about 'Projection'. What is it? And why do narcissists do it? Below is exhibit A...😀 https://t.co/2Q6zGkKfGd— Jesus H Christ 😷 (@officialHJesus) August 21, 2020
Joe has not been President. You have & done nothing but tweet complaints & insults, watch TV & golf. America is in ruin. 30 million ppl dont have enough food. You have not even tried to protect us -175,000 ppl did not have to die. You have filled the WH with criminals. Go away— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 21, 2020
I see you watched the next President Of the United States speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/nLs0YgwHGN— Biden/Harris Nov. 2020🌊🤭😷✊🏽 (@amjfan) August 21, 2020
For 4 years you have dove not one damn thing. Just shut up— American Veteran (@amvetsupport) August 21, 2020
Of all the tRump projections, this one really encaptures the REAL pinacle essence of trump: "he will never change, just words"!!! #HadEnoughOfTrump #BidenHarris2020 #PresidentBiden https://t.co/9peaISuL4Q— M. Resists (@AngryFedupVtr) August 21, 2020
I hope the only thing that changes with Joe Biden is his job title. He is the leader we want and deserve. You sir, are FIRED! #BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica #DumpTrump https://t.co/Uan5qLboFI— K. Smith (@midgard40) August 21, 2020
You seem scared bro.— YS (@NYinLA2121) August 21, 2020
A teen said Biden helped him overcome his stutter 💙 we all know Trump would have made fun of him. That's the kind of person Trump is— Barbara Camp (@cbjkc5) August 21, 2020
imagine being this proud of being this triggered— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 21, 2020
You’re fucked.
Biden is an actual human being and you have all the warmth of week-old polar bear shit.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 21, 2020
In just 3.5 years, you've racked up— Kara not Car-ah (@karacod) August 21, 2020
170,000 and counting preventable deaths, indictment after indictment....and got IMPEACHED. https://t.co/mpW88LpUtR
I laughed out loud at that one.— Paul the other one, it's got bells (@paulcshipley) August 21, 2020
Talk about self projection.
The guy that talks and talk and talks.
Does nothing at all. Except golf, tweet and watch TV.