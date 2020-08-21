Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden During His DNC Speech and Social Media Has Thoughts

President Donald Trump's commentary during the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention has sparked a fierce response on Twitter. Thursday night, as Joe Biden delivered his DNC speech formally accepting Democratic Party's presidential nomination, Trump blasted the address on Twitter, slamming the former VP for having never done "none of the things of which he now speaks."

In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

During his speech, which concluded the national event, Biden appealed to the humanity of the nation, promising to restore the "soul of America" and deliver the country from "darkness." He said that the United States has faced an unprecedented "perfect storm" of major crises: the coronavirus pandemic, the economic downturn, the climate crisis, and the call for racial justice. He said that "our current President has failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He has failed to protect us, he has failed to protect America."

While Biden's speech was widely praised, Trump's criticism of his opponent was not met with as much fanfare. Shortly after sharing his criticism on Twitter, social media reacted in a big way, hundreds of responses pouring in. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say.