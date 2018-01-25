See Melania Trump’s First Public Appearance (Alone) Since President Trump’s Alleged Sex Scandal

First Lady Melania Trump has made her first public appearance alone, amid sex scandal reports against her husband, President Donald Trump.

Spending some time reflecting at the US Holocaust Museum, the First Lady took to Twitter to share about her time there.

“Thank you [US Holocaust Museum] for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust,” the First Lady wrote.

She also included pictures of her visit, which depict her viewing many different exhibits.

Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018

The First Lady’s visit to the US Holocaust Museum in West Palm Beach, Florida comes at the same time that she cancelled a trip to Davos, Switzerland with President Trump.

Many have speculated that her cancellation of the trip is due to the recent reports that have surfaced, alleging that Donald Trump once had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Donald Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

The conversation with Daniels, which had been shelved at the time, will see the light of day, as PEOPLE reports In Touch will be publishing the full 5,500-word interview sometime in January.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels said he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

At one point, Daniels excused herself to the restroom and returned to find Trump sitting on the bed.

“Ugh, here we go,” Daniels reportedly claimed to have thought to herself.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,’ ” said Daniels. Afterwards, the two of them reportedly had a few more encounters of a sexual nature.

That first encounter took place less than four months after Melania had given birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son.