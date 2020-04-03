Donald Trump Reveals He Took a Second Coronavirus Test and Social Media Explodes

Social media is speaking out after President Donald Trump revealed he took a second coronavirus test out of “curiosity.” Speaking during Thursday’s daily briefing, the president announced that he opted to have a second test administered because he wanted to see if the new tests actually yielded fast results and if they were less invasive. Trump again tested negative, White House physician Sean Conley later confirmed.

“I just took it this morning,” Trump said at the briefing. “It took me literally a minute to take it. And it took me, I guess it was 14 or 15 minutes — I went to work, I didn’t wait for it — but they said it took 14 minutes or something to come up with the conclusion. And it said the president tested negative for Covid-19. So that’s the second one.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked and fast it worked,” he added. “I’ve done them both. And the second one is much more pleasant … I can tell you that.”

The announcement didn’t go over well with many as Americans across the country struggle suffering from coronavirus symptoms struggle to get tested themselves. With tests in short supply and testing limited in some areas to those working on the frontlines, those in hospitals, and those showing more severe symptoms, many people flocked to social media to slam what they deemed an unnecessary test.

​

“It’s nice he can get a test anytime he wants while the avg citizen can’t get tested unless seriously Ill and near death,” wrote one person in response to the president’s announcement. “Won’t say what I’m really thinking, feeling. He’s a jerk!”

People are literally DYING because they can’t get a single test, but Trump takes his second coronavirus test “out of curiosity to see how fast it worked”. 🤬 https://t.co/FWeRmXOU5J — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 3, 2020

“Hey stoopid, where’s my test!!!!” asked another person. “I’ve gone to Target Walmart Walgreens n CVS’s parking lots n nothing!!!!! Yet another Trump lie.”

​

“This tells you how much he values American lives,” criticized somebody else.

“My niece in SC can’t get one because she isn’t bad enough for the ICU,” tweeted another person.

“The audacity to stand there and boast of a 2nd test out of curiosity while others with symptoms are turned way,” commented one. “He is a monster that dreams couldn’t phantom. All I can say is that I’ve ask God to forgive my thoughts. America is just doomed. He exasperating!”

​

“The rich and powerful having priority access to healthcare while everyone else fights over the remaining scraps (tests and hospital beds),” tweeted somebody else. “We have a term for that. Capitalism.”

“This is BS!” slammed another person. “Not symptomatic, just curious? F– Trump!”

​

“Remember folks, don’t get a test if you don’t have symptoms,” added one person.

“He is wasting the test kits,” wrote somebody else.

“Ok. So he has had 2 tests when there are ppl out there that need one and can’t get it. That makes since,” tweeted one.

​

“Why has he been tested twice!?” asked one person. “There are people waiting on lines to be tested once.”

“And some ppl can’t even get tested once,” added another.

​

“How many test is he gonna take?” questioned somebody else.

“So he has no symptoms and has had two tests while people with all the symptoms can’t get tested or wait days for test,” criticized another person.

“Waste of a test that someone else needs,” added one.

​

“Why is he the only one with multiple test?” asked somebody else. “And there’s a shortage.”

Everyone should be able to get tested not just the rich, those in power or those that are only severely ill 😷 pic.twitter.com/w9A6se1GUc — John Hillier (@JohnMHillier) April 3, 2020

“Trump gets a second test while people have to jump thru hoops to get one,” wrote another person.