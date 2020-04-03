Donald Trump Reveals He Took Second Coronavirus Test out of 'Curiosity'

✖

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus a second time, White House physician Sean Conley announced Thursday. The president, who had first been tested last month, was administered a second test Thursday morning using a new point-of-care test that more rapidly produces results.

"This morning, the President was tested again for COVID-19, utilizing a new, rapid point-of-care test capability," Conely wrote in a memorandum shared by the White House. "He is healthy and without symptoms. Sample collection took just one minute, and results were reported back in 15 minutes. The President tested negative for COVID-19."

Speaking from the White House during Thursday's press briefing, the president said that he decided to take a second test out of "curiosity" to see if the new tests were more comfortable than the first one he had been administered.

Trump announces that he took another coronavirus test and the results were once again negative pic.twitter.com/j62vUV5mzZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020

"I just took it this morning," he told reporters, according to the Independent. "It took me literally a minute to take it. And it took me, I guess it was 14 or 15 minutes — I went to work, I didn't wait for it — but they said it took 14 minutes or something to come up with the conclusion. And it said the president tested negative for Covid-19. So that's the second one."

"I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked and fast it worked," he added. "I've done them both. And the second one is much more pleasant ... I can tell you that."

After concerns arose surrounding his meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary at Mar-a-Lago, the latter having tested positive for the virus, Trump had first been administered a coronavirus test in March. It was confirmed on March 14 that he had tested negative.

"Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed," Conely announced at the time, according to The Hill. "This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative."

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he added. "I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation."

First Lady Melania Trump as well as Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence have also tested negative for the coronavirus.