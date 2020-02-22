Donald Trump’s Remark About ‘Parasite’ Winning Best Picture Oscar Sparks Fiery Response From Studio

Donald Trump recently made some remarks about the film Parasite winning the Best Picture Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards, and the president’s word sparked a fiery response from the movie’s studio. During a campaign rally in Colorado, Trump criticized the film, saying to the crowd, “By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year. Do you see? And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was all that about? We got enough problems with South Korea on trade and on top of it they give it the best movie of the year. Was it good?”

“Let’s get Gone with the Wind,” he then added. “Can we get Gone with the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies. He then continued to regale his audience by parroting the awards’ presenters. “The winner is from South Korea. I thought it was Best Foreign Film, right? Best Foreign Movie? No. Did this ever happen before?”

The movie studio that produced the film, Neon, saw Trump’s comments after they went viral, and hit back at him by jokingly implying that his problems with the film were related to the subtitles, which have to be read by those who do not speak Korean.

Many others have also taken to social media to social media to criticize Trump’s comments, with one user saying, “He wants Gone With the Wind back, a movie known for its racism and depicts slaves as being happy they are enslaved. Sad thing is, not surprising. Racism recognizes racism.”

“I would venture to bet that those sycophantic red hats have ZERO IDEA what Trump is even talking about. As for Trump himself, he barely has the attention span to sit through a commercial, let alone a 2 hour movie with subtitles shining a light on the horrors of income disparity,” someone else commented.

Donald Trump is an ignorant, xenophobic pig and his voters are, what’s the word? Oh yeah. DEPLORABLE Talk about the movie Parasite…Donald Trump and his fanatical supporters are parasites who feed off each other. Stay focused! The one and only story is #RussianCollusion! pic.twitter.com/1RInjcIKND — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 21, 2020

Finally, actress Rosanna Arquette chimed in, saying, “He’s not a member of the academy of motion picture arts so his opinion on the ART and best picture that was chosen by its members is frankly none of his business it’s a masterpiece in any language and that’s what made this moment so wonderful it’s NOT in English and it won.”