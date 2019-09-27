Donald Trump’s Recent Claims About Conversation With Ukrainian President Has Social Media on Fire

Donald Trump recent claimed that his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was made up, and the comment has social media on fire. In a tweet, Trump took aim at Rep. Adam Schiff, alleging that the lawmaker "totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions." The U.S. president then stated how he "must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!"

Trump's tweet has since set off a explosion of comments form other Twitter users, with one person responding, "No president of the United States can use his office, can use the national security apparatus of this country to try to interfere in an election to try to destroy his political opponents."

"It is increasingly clear from these comments that you are not psychologically fit to command the United States military and our nuclear weapon systems," another person replied.

He made nothing up,you syphilitic slug.He offered a parody because your original delivery was so damn depressing & treasonous. You must resign & be investigated. You have been doing this for 2 years, 249 days, 20 hours, 48 minutes & 27 seconds. You are a sick man! #TrumpResignNow — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) September 27, 2019

"Trump asked for foreign help to manipulate the election (again) with the help of the Ukraine President and lied about it to Congress and Millions," someone else tweeted. "He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!"

"That's OK. We read the 'summary' of the transcript, which is what you released. It was very bad," one other person commented. "Wonder what the actual verbatim transcript looks like? Even worse?"

And we are off and tweeting all sorts of nonsense this morning. You realize you do have an addiction to Twitter. Get some help dude. Seriously. Get help. The world is watching this meltdown in complete bewilderment. So unpresidential. Trumpettes, jump in and send him some love. — Good bye (@PuffCuckoo) September 27, 2019

"Donald - you have crashed the trump train. It is all now but falling over the cliff. America deserves better than you. You are so sick it is appalling," a fifth user commented. "A family member really should step in now and have you removed. Your family will be going down and a laughing stock forever."

Regarding the transcript that Schiff read during the whistleblower hearing, it was partially taken from the whistleblower complaint, as well as a transcript of the call that was released by the White House.