Donald Trump Reacts to NFL Players Linking Arms in Protest

Donald Trump has stirred up quite a bit of controversy with his remarks about the NFL, urging fans and audiences to boycott the games in a series of tweets.

However, he took to social media to praise the players for their “solidarity” in upholding the national anthem for the country with “locked arms.”

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

But little did he realize, the locked arms movement is also a subtle sign of protest.

While some chose to bend the knee, others locked arms — a movement first seen in 1965 with Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. protesting, arm in arm, with members of his community in Selma to Montgomery, Alabama to protest lack of voting rights for African Americans.

The first wave of support for the injustices against African-Americans and minorities arrived in London Sunday morning at the Wembley Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of those who participated in a protest of locked arms with players was Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, who stood beside tightend Mercedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith.

Around the league and back home, several team owners also locked arms in solidarity with their players and coaches, proving NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s words of “unity” proved significant to the “divisive” tone the president has been spewing lately.

The Los Angeles Times reports New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement Sunday morning stating he was “deeply disappointed by the tone” of Trump’s comments. Kraft, who is a close friend of Trump’s and contributed $1 million to his campaign, reiterated Goodell’s thoughts.

“I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities,” Kraft said. “Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger.”

About two dozen Patriots locked arms before their home game against Houston, among them was quarterback Tom Brady.