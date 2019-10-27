Donald Trump Posts That ‘Something Very Big’ Happened, and People Are on the Edge of Their Seats

Donald Trump created quite the stir on Saturday night with his latest tweet, teasing something "very big" that had happened and seemed to need all the attention of the nation. Just not right now.

According to NBC News, a White House official confirmed that Trump wil make a statement on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET. This is just in time for the Sunday news show roundup and a way to control the news cycle after a disastrous week for the president and his supporters.

While initial reports were unclear about the contents of the Sunday announcement or the president's tweet, information began to trickle out shortly after. According to Newsweek, the president approved an operation between the military and CIA that targeted ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"A U.S. Army official briefed on the results of the operation told Newsweek that Baghdadi was killed in the raid, and the Defense Department told the White House they have "high confidence" that the high-value target killed was Baghdadi, but further verification is pending," the outlet wrote. "The senior Pentagon official said there was a brief firefight when U.S. forces entered the compound and that Baghdadi then killed himself by detonating a suicide vest. Family members were present."

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin echoed these points and added that Baghdadi was either captured or killed by U.S. forces.

The moment is an interesting chance to compare Trump's response to President Barack Obama's announcement that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Many took to social media to discuss the announcement, the tweet and what it means for the news cycle on Sunday.

"Obama lived up to the moment when Bin Laden was killed. Short, concise and direct statement, focusing on the bravery and courage of those who undertook the mission," Bradley P. Moss wrote on Twitter. "Trump would be well advised to follow that model. It's not about him tomorrow morning. It's about the country."

"If the US has killed Baghdadi, as some folks are suggesting, then I'll be amused to see his MAGA loyalists who didn't credit or respect Obama for killing Bin Laden heap praise on him for it," journalist Mehdi Hasan added.

The news comes on the heels of Trump's questionable decisions in Syria in relation to Turkey, the Kurds and the United States presence in the region.