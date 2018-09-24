Donald Trump Weighs in on New Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Allegations

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Monday morning, standing by Judge Brett Kavanaugh, despite the recent string of sexual assault allegations made against him.

The president stopped in front of a line of reporters in New York City on Monday, on his way to visit the United Nations. According to a report by Time, they called out questions relating to Judge Kavanaugh, whom President Trump nominated for the Supreme Court, and who has since been hit with two allegations of sexual assault as a young man. Without addressing any specific question, the president stopped and clarified his current position on Kavanaugh with these latest reports in mind.

“He’s a fine man man with an unblemished past, and these are highly unsubstantiated statements from people represented by lawyers — you should look into their lawyers. The representation,” Trump said.

Kavanaugh’s first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is represented by Debra Katz, who has a history of working with whistleblowers, civil rights cases, employment discrimination cases and sexual harassment cases, according to the Washington Post. His second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, is represented by Stanley Garnett, a former Democratic district attorney from her hometown of Boulder, Colorado, according to The New Yorker.

However, the president may also have been referring to Michael Avenatti. The outspoken attorney represents Stormy Daniels in her case against the president, and on Sunday he tweeted that he was now representing a third woman with a case against Judge Kavanaugh. He promised to reveal her identity and her story early this week.

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018



“Judge Kavanaugh is an outstanding person, and I am with him all the way,” President Trump continued. “We’ll see how it goes in the Senate, we’ll see how it goes with the vote. I think it could be — there’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything, but I am with Judge Kavanaugh, and I look forward to a vote.”

The president echoed the line of many conservative pundits in the past few weeks, questioning whether Ford, Ramirez and the mysterious third accuser are making an opportunistic claim against Kavanaugh rather than a genuine one.

“For people who come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago, or 30 years ago, who never mention it and all of the sudden it happened, in my opinion it’s totally political,” the president said.

Ford is expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in an open hearing on Thursday.