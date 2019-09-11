Trending

Donald Trump Shares ‘Never Forget’ 9/11 Post and Twitter Goes Off

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on the 18th anniversary of 9/11 to remember the nearly […]

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on the 18th anniversary of 9/11 to remember the nearly 3,000 victims of the terrorist attacks. He shared a graphic of him and first lady Melania Trump standing together, overlaid by an American flag and text that reads, “We will never forget. 9.11.01.”

The tribute got plenty of reactions on Twitter. He also tweeted about his planned remarks at the Pentagon for later in the morning.

Trump and Melania observed a moment of silence this morning at the White House remembering the moment the first plane crashed into the North Tower in New York City. At Ground Zero, family and friends of those who died in the attack on the Twin Towers read the names of the victims after the first moment of silence at 8:40 a.m. ET, with a second moment of silence at 9:03.

Intermittent moments of silence are planned for the impact times for the planes that struck the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In Shanksville, the observance will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Flight 93 Memorial Plaza. At 10:03 a.m., the moment Flight 93 crashed, the names of the passengers and crew members will be read and the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory. A wreath will then be placed at the Wall of Names at the site.

At the Pentagon Memorial, survivors and families of the 184 people who died there will mark the anniversary in a private ceremony from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks.

