Donald Trump Shares ‘Never Forget’ 9/11 Post and Twitter Goes Off

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on the 18th anniversary of 9/11 to remember the nearly 3,000 victims of the terrorist attacks. He shared a graphic of him and first lady Melania Trump standing together, overlaid by an American flag and text that reads, “We will never forget. 9.11.01.”

Here’s you, holding a campaign rally in IL in 2018, going to great lengths to explain how the NYSE was opened the day after #September11 to justify holding a campaign rally after a synagogue shooting. NYSE was closed from 9/11-9/17. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/SoeCRNhvrY — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 11, 2019

The tribute got plenty of reactions on Twitter. He also tweeted about his planned remarks at the Pentagon for later in the morning.

Trump and Melania observed a moment of silence this morning at the White House remembering the moment the first plane crashed into the North Tower in New York City. At Ground Zero, family and friends of those who died in the attack on the Twin Towers read the names of the victims after the first moment of silence at 8:40 a.m. ET, with a second moment of silence at 9:03.

18 years ago tonight, almost 3,000 people went to sleep for the final time. The rest of America would be changed forever. Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight, send that text even though you may be upset, we never know what tomorrow will bring. #NeverForget #September11 pic.twitter.com/aZP1LoXqoZ — arvind parmar (@arvindparmar004) September 11, 2019

Except when you invite the #Taliban to Camp David three days before #911 anniversary. #Trump #911neverforget — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 11, 2019

Intermittent moments of silence are planned for the impact times for the planes that struck the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In Shanksville, the observance will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Flight 93 Memorial Plaza. At 10:03 a.m., the moment Flight 93 crashed, the names of the passengers and crew members will be read and the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory. A wreath will then be placed at the Wall of Names at the site.

At the Pentagon Memorial, survivors and families of the 184 people who died there will mark the anniversary in a private ceremony from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks.