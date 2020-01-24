Neil Young Officially Becomes US Citizen After 50 Years, Shares ‘Happy to Report’ Photo

Legendary folk-rock singer Neil Young has officially become a U.S. citizen after 50 years of living in America, and shared a photo showing that he was “happy to report” on his big news. Young — who is originally from Canada — has been active in the music industry since the early ’60s, later setting up a home in the country in 1970. Now, the notoriously outspoken singer is officially a “Cana-erican” and “proud” of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Young Archives (@neilyoungarchives) on Jan 22, 2020 at 2:14pm PST

“I’m happy to report I’m in‼️ [American flag] vote your conscience,” Young wrote in the caption on a photo of himself saluting the United States flag.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of the iconic musician’s followers have since commented on his post, with one exclaiming, “Congratulations and well deserved I might say!”

Another pleaded with Young to show support for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. “Be clear Neil, a lot of people dont understand that Bernie is the only candidate with the movement needed to overcome corporate power and address the climate crisis on top of all the other deadly desparities (sic) in America be it the opiod crisis, lack of universal healthcare, income and wealth inequality, poisoning of people animals, plants, insects, and waterways, so much more,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Young Archives (@neilyoungarchives) on Jan 22, 2020 at 4:45pm PST

“Congratulations. And right in the middle of impeachment. How appropriate!” one more user said. This comment seems to refer to the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump, whom Young has often been critical of, and has boldly stated that he does not give his permission for Trump to use his music for political purposes.

“DT does not have my permission to use the song ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ at his appearances,” Young said in November 2018, per Rolling Stone. “Legally, he has the right to, however it goes against my wishes.”

He also shared that his request for Trump to not use his music goes all the way back to 2105.

“I asked him then, in a widely shared, public letter to cease and desist. However, he chose not to listen to my request, just as he chooses not to listen to the many American voices who ask him to stop his constant lies, to stop his petty, nasty name calling and bullying, to stop pushing his dangerous, vilifying and hateful rhetoric,” Young said.

Photo Credit: Getty Images