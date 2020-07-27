Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNBC, the White House issued a statement on the news, saying that O’Brien has "mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site." The statement added, "There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted."

CNBC notes that O’Brien is one of the highest-ranking members in Trump’s administration reported to have contracted the coronavirus. O’Brien reportedly traveled to Europe earlier this month, meeting with officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller is another White House official who previously tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has been working on Trump’s reelection campaign, tested positive for the virus. In July, it was reported that Guilfoyle had tested positive for COVID-19 and that it would keep her from participating in a July 4th event that the Trump family was scheduled to attend.

Very productive meeting with my #French, #German, #Italian, and #UK counterparts. We discussed the major threats and challenges facing the United States and #Europe, as well as new ways to work together in the post-#COVID19 world. pic.twitter.com/DGrSUjYEQw — NSC (@WHNSC) July 14, 2020

"Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for coronavirus while in [South Dakota. She] was expected to attend tonight’s event at Mt Rushmore," ABC journalist John Santucci tweeted. "Sources familiar add Donald Trump Jr. tested negative. Neither have been in direct contact with the president and did not fly on [Air Force One]." Sergio Gor, a Trump campaign aide, later issued a statement on the news, saying that Guilfoyle had not shown any symptoms and that she was self-quarantining.

"After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events," Gor said. He also confirmed that Trump Jr. tested negative for coronavirus, but self-quarantined anyway, as a safety precaution.

Recently, Guilfoyle revealed new photos of herself meeting with Trump at the White House, just weeks after her diagnosis. In the photos, Guilfoyle is seen posing with Trump Jr. and sitting with the president himself. "Amazing day raising money with [Donald Trump Jr.] and [Donald Trump] in our first ever Virtual fundraiser with the President," Guilfoyle wrote in the post caption.

"Great team effort by all involved with a special thank you to the 300k American supporters and donors who contributed and participated," she added. "20 million hard earned dollars raised! The enthusiasm for this President is incredible! The silent majority will show up with all of us on Nov 3 to ensure four more years of President Trump! THE BEST IS YET TO COME! [MAGA]."