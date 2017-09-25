Donald Trump Weighs in on NASCAR Following Controversial NFL Tweets

Donald Trump caused controversy yet again this weekend when he attacked NFL players who chose to not stand during the national anthem, calling them “sons of b—es” at a rally in Alabama.

On Sunday, following many players’ refusal to stand for their games that day as a form of protest, he tweeted, “Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Monday morning, POTUS tweeted yet again, this time praising the sport of NASCAR and its fans for what Trump believed to be their support of the flag.

“So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans,” he wrote. “They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag – they said it loud and clear!”

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

During the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in New Hampshire on Sunday, all crewmen appeared to stand as normal for the national anthem, ESPN reports, with several team owners echoing Trump’s stance that all employees should stand for the anthem.

“Anybody that don’t stand up for that ought to be out of the country. Period,” said team owner Richard Petty, who added that he would fire any employee who didn’t stand for the anthem. “If they don’t appreciate where they’re at … what got them where they’re at? The United States.”

Andy Murstein, the majority owner of Richard Petty Motorsports, said that while he would not fire an employee who refused to stand for the anthem, he doesn’t believe the president’s rhetoric should influence the way Americans view the flag.

“I would sit down with them and say it’s the wrong thing to do that, and many people, including myself, view it as an affront to our great country,” he explained in a text message. “If there is disenchantment towards the president or a few bad law enforcement officers, don’t have it cross over to all that is still good and right about our country.”

Photo Credit: Facebook / President Donald J. Trump