Donald Trump Misspells 'Florida' and Twitter Has a Field Day
President Donald Trump has another typo to add to the roster. On Monday, the president was up and at 'em early to tout the "massive numbers" of people who had gathered to see him during his recent visits to Texas and Florida, only the president instead incorrectly typed that he had paid a visit to the sunny state of "Frorida." In a since-deleted tweet, the president boasted, "My visits last week to Texas and Frorida had massive numbers of cheering people gathered along the roads and highways, thousands and thousands, even bigger (by far) than the crowds of 2016. Saw no Biden supporters, and yet some in the Fake News said it was an equal number. Sad!”
The typo marked just the latest one to strike the president, who is known for late night and early morning tweets. In June, he sparked laughter on social media he made typos two times within the span of just two days, writing "hustory" instead of "history" and "ashame" instead of "a shame." Of course, one of his most notable typos came in December of 2019, when he wrote "smocking" multiple times across several tweets instead of "smoking."
Just as with those previous scenarios, this one was no different, and Twitter had a field day. Shortly after the tweet was posted, and then deleted, social media users didn’t hesitate to point out the mistake, the word "Frorida" even becoming a trending topic on the social media platform. Scroll down to see how Twitter users are reacting.
Person.— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) August 3, 2020
Woman.
Man.
Texas.
Frorida. pic.twitter.com/DqREy9nXCb
If you are curious why Frorida is trending you pretty much know why.
All together...TRUMP IS A DUMBASS.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 3, 2020
*Looks to see why Frorida is trending*
Lmao it’s too early for this nonsense pic.twitter.com/VPB5t555rz— Anthony Krigbaum (@AnthonyKrigbaum) August 3, 2020
The massive 'Frorida' crowd. pic.twitter.com/70rpoWR8yF— Amy Feller Gallant (@AmyFeller) August 3, 2020
I have many logical arguments, the first being that his massive crowds in "Frorida" were anything but. You know, like his massive inauguration crowds that weren't. pic.twitter.com/pRxAreXscx— Burl_Chester (@chester_burl) August 3, 2020
ru-roh, Frorida!— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 3, 2020
Where is “Frorida ”? Never heard of it. But when you visited FLORIDA last week there were 93 People there. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gm7Pd1uU7d— Bernie (@Bernie8256) August 3, 2020
What kind of hamberders do they sell in Frorida? #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/ridPN4t6vD— Tara Dublin Doesn’t Want You to Get Sick 😷 (@taradublinrocks) August 3, 2020
Frorida, the 51st State. pic.twitter.com/ft1cbrANBe— Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) August 3, 2020
The L is soooo close to the R... pic.twitter.com/ixmkXHbCIN— FNU (@Georbiteo) August 3, 2020
Frorida.
Ffs you’re the president of the USA. Proof read your tweets. pic.twitter.com/6k7B2lVo8z— Sara Sparrow 💋 (@20S0mething) August 3, 2020
Frorida man caught Covid off an alligator that bit him after he shot at it during a car chase. He also voted for Trump— Tiffany Stevenson (@tiffstevenson) August 3, 2020
Just booked a holiday in Miarmi Frorida. Who’s coming? #Frorida— Linda Marric (@Linda_Marric) August 3, 2020
Isn't real.
Just like the thousands & thousands of people along side the roads & highways!#TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/9mtW0qjpJc— 💧R.Woody 🇦🇺🤔🍑 (@RWoody6) August 3, 2020