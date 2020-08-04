Donald Trump Mispronounces 'Yosemite' at White House Event and Social Media Goes Wild
Just a day after sending Twitter into a fit of laughter and eye rolls over his incorrect spelling of Florida, which he wrote as "Frorida," President Donald Trump is again lighting up social media over his mispronunciation of a well-known national park. Speaking at a White House event Tuesday morning, the president pronounced Yosemite National Park as "Yo-Semites."
Here’s the clip pic.twitter.com/b4NtCuEa2z— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) August 4, 2020
Unfortunately for the president, this marks just the latest example of him floundering with words. During his State of the Union speech in February, Trump caught plenty of attention for his mispronunciation of "sanctuary," which he pronounced as "stankuary." Just a month earlier, in January 2020, Twitter roasted the president after he stumbled over the word "tolerated" when addressing Iran's missile attack on two U.S. military bases that month.
Shortly after his difficulty with "Yosemite," Twitter was sparked ablaze with comments, people unable to stop themselves from poking fun at the odd pronunciation. The moment drew so much attention that "Yosemite" even became a trending word on Twitter, being mentioned in thousands of tweets in the minutes after the mishap made its way to the social media platform. Scroll down to see what people are saying about the mispronunciation.
Me when I hear Trump pronouncing Yosemite like "Yo-semites" pic.twitter.com/OjxCJCnwXX— Alain Xiong-Wear-A-Mask-Calmes (@Alain_Mower) August 4, 2020
Coming soon: Executive order declaring this to be the proper pronunciation of Yosemite https://t.co/UCal6fKq7c— Fiddler (@cFidd) August 4, 2020
He manages 'sequoias', though. Strange.— Lissa Not Moving On Evans (@LissaKEvans) August 4, 2020
He thought he would try to correct himself only to pronounce it wrong for the second time. He's really struggling to read today.— Michelle B. (@iDreamer18) August 4, 2020
Trump deliberately mispronouncing “Yosemite” to distract from the damaging Axios interview. 1000-dimensional chess.— Rob Hatch-Miller (@robhatchmiller) August 4, 2020
I bet Joe Biden knows how to pronounce Yosemite.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 4, 2020
Best part of pronouncing Yosemite as “Yo-Semites” is pausing, thinking it over, and doing it again.August 4, 2020
Think how deeply wounded he must be, not to have grown up on Yosemite Sam. pic.twitter.com/rX2DJl0LWs— Greg Carey (@Greg_Carey) August 4, 2020
I look forward to the White House briefing where linguistic experts are rolled out to explain how, for generations, we've all been pronouncing "Yosemite" wrong.— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 4, 2020
Oh, c’mon.— Tammy Hodgkinson (@HodgkinsonTammy) August 4, 2020
Maybe he doesn’t know about the natural wonder that is Yosemite National Park, but surely he’s watched cartoons. pic.twitter.com/hdfQLtADwh
How do you fuck up “Yosemite’s” and then stick the landing on “sequoias!?” https://t.co/gDr8HClIkl— Tyrone Thornhill (@TyroneThornhill) August 4, 2020
My brain sees patterns a *lot* and it's never considered Yosemite to be yo-semite.— John Eddy (@jaydeflix) August 4, 2020
Being from California and seeing Yosemite trending, I'm like shit, here we go, another fire. Instead, it's just Trump being a complete dumbass 😅😂— . (@its_me_kaylaaaa) August 4, 2020
How the hell do you live in the United States for almost 75 years and not know how to pronounce “Yosemite”?— invest in community // divest from brutality (@atotheco) August 4, 2020