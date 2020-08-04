Donald Trump Mispronounces 'Yosemite' at White House Event and Social Media Goes Wild

Just a day after sending Twitter into a fit of laughter and eye rolls over his incorrect spelling of Florida, which he wrote as "Frorida," President Donald Trump is again lighting up social media over his mispronunciation of a well-known national park. Speaking at a White House event Tuesday morning, the president pronounced Yosemite National Park as "Yo-Semites."

Unfortunately for the president, this marks just the latest example of him floundering with words. During his State of the Union speech in February, Trump caught plenty of attention for his mispronunciation of "sanctuary," which he pronounced as "stankuary." Just a month earlier, in January 2020, Twitter roasted the president after he stumbled over the word "tolerated" when addressing Iran's missile attack on two U.S. military bases that month.

Shortly after his difficulty with "Yosemite," Twitter was sparked ablaze with comments, people unable to stop themselves from poking fun at the odd pronunciation. The moment drew so much attention that "Yosemite" even became a trending word on Twitter, being mentioned in thousands of tweets in the minutes after the mishap made its way to the social media platform. Scroll down to see what people are saying about the mispronunciation.