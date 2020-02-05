State of the Union: Donald Trump Accidentally Pronounced Sanctuary as ‘Stankuary,’ and Twitter Immediately Reacts

The State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump has already been prompting some reactions. There was the surprise appearance from talk show host Rush Limbaugh, one day after he revealed his diagnosis of lung cancer, not to mention the apparent snub to House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi. However, it was the president’s mispronunciation of “sanctuary” that really got social media rolling.

“California has declared itself a ‘stankuary’ state,” wrote one user, mocking the president’s speech.

“I think one day I would like to visit the Stankuary state of California,” wrote a second.

Some even pointed out that Kamala Harris, a one-time Democratic candidate and current Senator in California, kept a straight face during the president’s mispronounced rant against the Golden State.

Kamala Harris maintained a straight face as Trump insulted California and called it a stankuary (sic) state. The man struggles to read… #sotu #Kamala202X pic.twitter.com/WQgSkT97Hq — Madam Auntie President Kamala 202X (@flywithkamala) February 5, 2020

Ahead of tonight’s speech, which since 1913 has the president addressing both houses of Congress to both reflect on their recent accomplishment as well as layout upcoming goals and prerogatives, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, teased the speech with a brief video on Twitter. In the 23-second clip, she teased he’d be laying out some “goals for the future” during the 90-minute runtime.

Tonight also marks a historic occasion, of sorts. It’s the second-ever State of the Union delivered by a sitting president post-impeachment while their trial was being conducted in the Senate. While the first was Bill Clinton back in 1999, Trump’s speech was actually airing against some televised portions of the Trump’s Senate trial.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress back in December with a vote mostly along party lines.

That wasn’t the only program that was competing with the State of the Union. At the same time as tonight’s speech, the Boston Red Sox ended up trading Mookie Betts along with David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With so many big news stories happening at the same time, it proved to be too much for people with interests in both politics and professional baseball.