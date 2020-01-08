Twitter Roasts Donald Trump for Mispronouncing the Word ‘Tolerated’ While Addressing Nation After Iran Missile Attack

As viewers tuned in to watch President Donald Trump’s address to the nation following Iran’s missile attack on two U.S. military bases, many couldn’t help but notice the president’s difficulty pronouncing the word “tolerated.” Warning that Iran’s “campaign of terror, murder and mayhem will not be tolerated any longer,” the 45th president seemed to stumble over the word.

Trump short circuits as he butchers the word “tolerated”. pic.twitter.com/bogglgTWPh — Landon (@SwervinVolleyer) January 8, 2020

“Trump can’t pronounce tolerated? Lol” one person reacted to the mispronunciation.

“Trump cannot pronounce ‘tolerated,’” added another.

“BREAKING: President Trump cannot pronounce the word ‘tolerated,’ even when reading from a script that he had over 12 hours to rehearse,” tweeted a third.

“Trump’s threats to Iran may be taken more seriously if he didn’t pronounce ‘tolerated’ as ‘tolarized,’” added another. “But who am I to say…”

Several more noticed that the president seemed to mispronounce more than just “tolerated” as he continued his address.

“Trump just had a brain glitch… He failed in pronouncing ‘tolerated’…” wrote another. “Jesus…..he just mispronounced ‘change’… what the f– is wrong with him??? The SNIFFING is off the rails…”

“Trump is mispronouncing and slurring simple words such as ‘tolerated’ and ‘terrorist’, among others,” tweeted a second. “Yikes.”

“Watching Trump’s live press conference and I realized one thing……. ‘tolerited’ ( tolerated) and ‘Acomplements’ ( Accomplishments),” reacted another viewer. “words are hard man, especially for a President giving a speech.”

During his address, Trump said that “Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing for all parties concerned” and confirmed that “no Americans were harmed” and “only minimal damage was sustained” at the two Iraqi military bases targeted in the attack – the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq’s Anbar province and a base in Erbil in Iraq’s Kurdish region.

The missile strikes were in response to the airstrike ordered by Trump last week that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force. Although the killing sparked concern regarding U.S.-Iran relations, Trump seemed will to extend an olive branch before things could escalate any further. Threatening Iran with additional sanctions and stating that he is still considering all “options,” according to USA Today, he stated during his address that he wants Iran to have a “great future, one that you deserve – one of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”